The famed Oak Room in The Edition Hotel is the perfect venue to enjoy a host of fantastic deals. The multiple What’s On-Award-winning Oak Room is synonymous with flavour and flair, luckily for us, they have some fantastic deals to take advantage of.

Here are four of the best ways to elevate your week with Oak Room

Supper Club

Welcoming all gastronomes of the city to delve into an intricate and enticing menu. With drinks expertly mixed tableside, begin your three-hour dining experience with signature nibbles and canapes. Share your love for incredible dishes with sharing plates that feature seafood, beef and veggies to graze on. With the evening in full swing, tuck into scrumptious mains. From wagyu flank steak, to duck confit, pan-seared black cod and vegetarian delights. Round out the evening with an artisanal cheese board or crème brûlée.

Supper Club, Saturday February 18, from 7pm onwards, Dhs345 soft, Dhs465 house Dhs585 premium.

Oak Room Intro

Oak Room’s midweek ‘discovery meal’ is one of the best ways for adventurous diners to explore the venue’s acclaimed menu. Choose two or three dishes from an array of Oak Room’s famed dishes such as the housemade ricotta, or the crispy salmon, and round off the evening with a regal Eton mess.

Oak Room Intro, every Wed and Thu from 6pm to 11pm. Dhs245 for two courses, Dhs285 for three courses, Dhs95 for two drinks.

Butcher’s block

Spend your Tuesday evenings with a loved one and delight in a two-course dinner. Kick off the experience with a sharing starter, before tucking into your choice of premium meaty mains.

Tue, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs615 US prime cote de boeuf, Dhs725 striploin, Dhs950 Sanchoku wagyu tomahawk

Oak Room’s Sunday Roast

Three hours of Britain’s greatest gastronomic export — guests can devour four courses starting with hand-chopped beef tartar, followed by a trolley of Dibba Bay oysters that are shucked at your table and main courses naturally of the best cuts of meat and all the traditional trimmings.

Sundays from 12.30pm to 5pm for 3 hours. Dhs285 soft, Dhs385 house, Dhs485 bubbles.

oakroomabudhabi.com

Images: Supplied