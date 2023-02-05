Sponsored: Breakfast, lunch, dinner or drinks, JGE is the place to be…

Jumeirah Golf Estates is known as a world-class golfing destination, but did you know that it is all home to five restaurants serving up a diverse range of cuisine?

The restaurants are open to everyone, not just members. So, head on over and get a slice of the good stuff.

Bussola

Fancy laidback vibes and Italian cuisine? Head to Bussola and have your pick from the traditional menu featuring Mediterranean flavours. For pizza fans, the Bussola signature pizza prepared using a wood oven is one to try. Terrace seating is also available if you want to soak in the last few weeks of the cool weather.

Open daily, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 366 2127

Bota

Bota has a new menu packed with some of the best dishes from Asia including Japanese, Indonesian, Malaysian and more.

Open daily, Mon to Thur 7am to 7pm, Fri to Sat 7am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 586 7769

Crafty Fox

The sports bar is a spot where all sports fans can chill while tucking into great food. Expect gastropub classics and hearty favourites such as magret duck breast, veal Milanese and crispy whitebait. From the terrace, sip on drinks while you watch curious pups exploring the fairways. Indoor seating is also available.

Open daily 6.30am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 586 7767

Kasturi

This cool rooftop lounge offers up sprawling views of the greens and visiting during golden hour is sure to delight. On the menu, there are sharing dishes and bites inspired by Indian cuisine and refreshing artisan cocktails

Open Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm, Tue to Sun 5.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 586 7761

Tap & Grill

Succulent steaks, burgers and ice cold bevvies on tap – this is the place to be for meat lovers. Surrounded by lush greenery, this outdoor venue is a great spot for loved ones (four-legged ones included) to get together. Oh, and if someone in your par-ty is a vegetarian, there’s a selection of vegetarian ‘meats’ they can tuck into.

Open daily 12pm to 11am, Tel: (0)4 586 7777.

For more information, visit dubaigolf.com/jge

Jumeirah Golf Estates – Golf & Country Club, next to the Green Community, restaurants timings vary, Tel: (0)4 586 7777, dubaigolf.com/jge