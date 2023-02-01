Sponsored: Zero Gravity is taking you straight to Koh Samui…

This weekend a full moon is upon us, and to celebrate, Zero Gravity is throwing the ultimate beach party under the stars. This isn’t just any beach party though, the team are going Koh Samui-style, with UV paint, glow in the dark decor and even a fire show.

Forget popping bottles and dressing to the nines, this casual bash is all about music, dancing, and having the time of your lives. The free-to-enter event will offer deals on Thai-style drinks buckets, as well as authentic street food stations to really transport you to the island life.

Music throughout the night will be provided by guest DJ and originator of Dubai’s first full moon parties, Charl Chaka, as well as Somalie and resident DJs. Even though the party is free entry, if you’re interested in booking a beach cabana, the number to call is (0)4 399 0009.

So, get ready to kick off your shoes and dance all night long on the sand, under the lunar glow of February’s full moon.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Saturday February 4, 8pm to 2am, free entry. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai