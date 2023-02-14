Brought to you by the team behind some of the UAE’s best wine tasting events…

Spring time is almost upon us, and what could be better than relaxing under the sun with a crisp glass of rosé? Not sure where to find it? That’s where The Tasting Class comes in.

The team behind some of the UAE’s best wine tasting events, including the Souk Madinat vine around, and the UAE Vine Festival, are back with a brand new event. This time it’s all about the pink-hued variety of grape – rosé.

On Saturday March 11, head down to the lawn of The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, where you’ll find the inaugural Rosé Pinknic. Here, you’ll find more than 30 varieties to sample, including rosé wines, refreshing spirits, bubbling pink champagne, frozen cocktails, mocktails and beer. The Ritz Carlton, Dubai will also have a curated food and drinks menu to enjoy.

In addition, more than 500 guests will be able to browse through a range of beauty and lifestyle vendors, as well as enjoying some live DJ sets, Instagram worthy brand activations, and exclusive VIP experiences.

Lindsay Trivers, founder and CEO at The Tasting Class said, “This is an event dedicated to the rosé lifestyle – fun, sun, great drinks, good vibes and fantastic company. We’re working with loads of exciting brands to make the rosé lifestyle a reality with epic, selfie-worthy activations, entertaining experiences and curated food and drink that will bring new meaning to the term – rosé all day!”

For early birds, tickets start from Dhs160 per person, which will get you entry into the festival, plus two food and two drink vouchers. The Rosé Taster ticket is Dhs320 (for early birds) which ups your vouchers to five food and five drinks. VIP packages are also available, starting from Dhs5,500 for six guests including a luxury picnic set up and plenty of drinks to see you through the afternoon.

Rosé Pinknic, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Saturday March 11, 1pm to 7pm, from Dhs160. rosepinknic.com / @thetastingclass