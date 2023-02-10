Sponsored: Take a trip to the Côte d’Azur without leaving Dubai…

Looking for a beach brunch with a twist? How about one that takes place on a private island? Then mark your calendars for Sunday, February 12 as the first brunch party is taking place at The Heart of Europe.

The first hotel at the exciting island mega project is now welcoming guests, and with it, comes a brand new Sunday brunch. As the party takes place at Côte d’Azur Monaco, guests can expect a refined French Riviera experience, designed to transport them to the southern shores of one of the world’s chicest countries.

The perfect way to ease out of the weekend, the Sunday brunch at Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on World Islands Dubai will take place from 1pm to 5pm. The four-hour brunch is hosted at the colourful beachfront, so a beach chic dress code is advised.

On the menu, expect gourmet French classics mixed with inventive street food, all paired with free-flowing drinks. Expect bites of baked camembert, beef bourguignon burgers and duck confit, plus stations of fresh oysters and crepes.

Of course, what’s a trip to Monaco without entertainment? Expect to enjoy the sounds of a live DJ and some awe-inspiring performance as you round out the weekend in style. As well as all your food and drink, you’ll want to bring your best swimwear as pool access is also included in the price.

Wondering how to get there? You’ll just need to make your way to the Heart of Europe jetty at Jumeirah 3, where yacht transfers will take you to and from the heart. But don’t forget to pack the essentials: a physical Emirates ID or passport is required to access the island.

Be sure to follow along for all the action on @cotedazurthoe.

Côte d’Azur Monaco, The Heart of Europe, World Islands, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays from February 12, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling. @cotedazurthoe