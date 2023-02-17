The Abrahamic Family House, Saadiyat Island is now welcoming worshippers…

Announced in a Tweet by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Abrahamic Family House — a mega project holding places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions, is now open on Saadiyat Island.

Inspired by UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision of tolerance and the Document on Human Fraternity, supervised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and ‘followed closely by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam’ — the Abrahamic Family House comprises a mosque, a church, and a synagogue within the same space.

The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities. As the @AbrahamicFH in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 16, 2023

The Saadiyat Island construction was designed by architect Sir David Adjaye, and conceived to capture ‘the values shared between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam’.

The endeavour was first announced back in 2019, by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, but this latest update has given us the names of the worship centres.

Within Abrahamic Family House you will find Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue. The aim is that this project will symbolise and inspire tolerance, togetherness, fraternity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking about the project H.E Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture Abu Dhabi said: “The Abrahamic Family House … personifies Abu Dhabi’s vision for human fraternity and embeds coexistence into the already diverse cultural fabric of the UAE.”

“The naming of the three houses of worship recognises the work of His Eminence Grand Imam Al Tayeb, His Holiness Pope Francis, and Moses Ben Maimon, and harnesses their teachings to forge a message of goodwill for future generations around the world”.

Images: Provided