Looking forward to celebrating Pancake Day in Dubai on Tuesday, February 21? Who isn’t? Few breakfast dishes top the humble pancake and in our opinion, it can be eaten any time of the day from brunch to a snack and yes, even for dinner.

Here are some of the best places to celebrate pancake day in Dubai

Author’s Lounge

In honour of pancake day, The Author’s Lounge is cooking up a special menu for all pancake fanatics to feast on. Join the festivities on Tuesday, February 21, and tuck into buttermilk pancakes sprinkled with homemade crunchy granola, caramelized banana, tres leches drizzle, complete with vanilla ice cream. Yum.

Author’s Lounge, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster J, 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 356 0000.

Cassette

This cult classic brunch spot has got you covered for pancake day with buttermilk pancakes topped with berry compote and whipped cream. For those with intolerances; indulge in a gluten-free vegan pancake layered with fresh and caramelised banana, berry compote and coconut cream.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 6pm daily, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Your favourite neighbourhood hangout is taking pancake celebrations to new heights with a selection of sweet delights. Indulge in buttermilk pancakes with crispy praline streusel, whipped mascarpone, fresh bananas and maple syrup. If you’re vegan you won’t have to miss out on the party, with coconut almond pancakes, topped with fresh berries, crispy coconut flakes, toasted almonds and whipped coconut cream.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, several locations in Dubai, 7am to 1am daily, @ldckitchen

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Pancake day will be out in full force at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. Tuck into a stacks of unlimited pancakes as well as a glass of sparkling for just Dhs99. Your pancakes can be topped with a plethora of fresh fruits, chocolate chips and maple syrup from 10am to 10pm.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue February 21, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Nette

This spot offers a twist on the traditional breakfast dish, with a heavenly Japanese créme brulée buttermilk pancake. Nette is also part of the Matcha Club, so you can get your pancake fix after a game of sweaty padel.

Nette, Matcha Club Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 548 8369, @nettedxb

Spill the Bean

For a healthy pancake in Dubai, head to Spill the Bean. Known for its sustainable ethos, this homegrown cafe is gearing up for a delicious day full of pancakes. Diners will be able to choose from an array of finger-licking offerings such as vanilla pancakes with banana honey and hazelnuts, as well as almond pancakes with toasted almonds, dried apricots and honey. Being healthy never tasted so good.

Spill the Bean, The Sustainable City, Dubai, 7am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0)52 505 9022, @spillthebeancoffee

tashas cafe

It’s always a party at Tasha’s, with pancake day being particularly special. Tuck into freshly made protein pancakes, sprinkled with mandarin segment, juicy strawberries, mint and creamy maple yoghurt, topped with citrus infuses maple syrup.

Tasha’s Cafe, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, Tue 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 380 6243, tashascafe.com

Vibe

Feast on fluffy pieces of heaven, with a multitude of toppings – from lemon and sugar or a more naughty selection of treats such as fresh cream, Ferrero Rocher ganache, lotus spread and more. Available at both branches in DIFC and Al Wasl.

Vibe, DIFC 10 am to 11pm, Al Wasl, 9am to 10pm, lovevibecafe.com

And if you’re planning to stay in…

M&S

If you’re wanting to indulge in pancakes at home, M&S has all the ingredients for you to easily whip your feast into action. Opt for either the American pancake mix or pancake shaker mix, where you simply need to add water, shake and cook to make fluffy pieces of glory for six people. For your toppings, choose between banoffee sauce, organic maple syrup, whipped cream and more. For those who are plant-based, do not worry as you can buy the ultimate plant kitchen vegan pancake shaker, for your vegan feast.

Buy your goodies in-store, or for easy home deliveries through the mobile app.

Images: Provided and social