There’s no such thing as too many brunches. Especially in Dubai. But with so many options available it can be hard to narrow down the perfect spot. Brand-new rooftop restaurant, Attiko, is brought to us by the team behind iconic Dubai venues including SushiSamba, Aura Skypool, and Drift.

From the moment we walk in, we’re on a high – literally. Located on the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, the space is finished with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

Attiko’s Sky Brunch takes place on Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm. On this particular Saturday, the weather was cloudy and rainy, so we opt for an indoor table pressed right up next to the window. Despite the weather, our table provides a next-level experience as we were able to watch the rain fall and take in the city views.

A party brunch this is not, but we really enjoyed the chilled, laidback atmosphere of the restaurant compared with other, more wild brunches.

The sharing-style starters include edamame, shrimp tempura, tuna carpaccio, Asian Caesar salad, beef tataki with fresh truffle, and crispy cauliflower with cucumber and avocado maki. Each dish was well-executed and full of flavour. The beef tataki is a standout dish, elevated by the addition of fresh truffle and crunchy garlic, as well as the crispy cauliflower, served on a bed of crunchy vegetarian maki, which we devoured in no time.

We were given space to relax and take in the rhythms of a live drummer, before moving on to the main course.

Guests are given the option to choose one dish from the menu. We order the chicken served with shitake mushrooms and asparagus, and the sea bass white miso and beetroot, both of which are sublime.

The dessert platter is filled with a variety of lighter options such as fresh fruit and mochi, plus indulgent treats like passion fruit cheesecake, chocolate cake, and a beautifully sweet ice cream.

Verdict: A fully rounded brunch experience with standout food, breathtaking views, excellent service, and great value for money.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Saturdays, 2pm to 5pm. Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 champagne. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, Reservations@theattiko.com, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com / @wdubaiminaseyahi ,@attikodubai / theattiko.com/Dubai

