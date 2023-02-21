60 brilliant business lunch deals in Dubai
Because business doesn’t have to be boring…
Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.
Here are some of our favourite business lunches in Dubai to try…
99Sushi
99 Lounge is also offering a business lunch taking place from noon to 2.15pm from Monday to Friday. The Omakase Lunch offers nine courses for just Dhs169.
99 Sushi Restaurant & Bar, The Address Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 12pm till 3.30pm, 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 547 2241, 99sushibar.com
Aamara
Licensed fine dining concept – Aamara by the Award-winning Trèsind Team in VOCO Hotel has a five course business lunch for Dhs95++. Highlights on the menu include seekh kebab, steam bao, butterfly prawn, dal makhani, and more.
Aamara, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (0)52 573 5723. aamara.ae
Amazonico
Head to Amazonico for lunch and be transported to the Amazon jungle with lush foliage, tribal sounds and signature Latin American cuisine. On the menu, you’ll find shrimp cocktail, empanada, sea bass, and more. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs130 and the four-course menu will cost you Dhs155. Dishes will change regularly to keep things fresh and seasonal.
Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs130 three courses, Dhs155 four courses. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Andina
For just Dhs49, ignite your appetite over lunchtime with light Peruvian bites. If you’re the sort of person who feels hungry early, the business lunch runs over weekdays from 11.30am to 3pm.
Andina, Unit 203 Retail Mezzanine Marina Gate Towers, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 11.30am to 3pm, Dhs49 per person. @andinadubai
Avli by Tashas
Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious set menu at Avli by Tashas, in DIFC. For Dhs130, you’ll be treated to three courses starting with a choice of mezede, such as fried calamari, mini cheese pies, and a main course which offers souvlaki (chicken or beef) or tomato risotto. There’s a dessert to end your meal on a sweet note.
Avli by Tashas, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 359 0008. avlibytashas.com
Baby Q
This is probably one of the most pocket-friendly and pretty filling business lunch in Dubai Media City. You will get five dishes from the menu for just Dhs40 with unlimited tea and coffee. It runs from 10am to 4pm.
Beau Rivage Bistro
Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com
Boca
No time for a leisurely lunch? Head to Boca for a speedy lunch served up from Monday to Thursday if you only have a little more than an hour or so away from your desk. You can choose from a selection of dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Pay Dhs110 for a two-course meal and Dhs135 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more.
Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Thur. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae
Bombay Borough
Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘dabba lunch’ – a concept that dates all the way back to 1890. For Dhs105, you will get a starter plate, small plate and main. There are several menus to choose from, so you have plenty of reasons to head back.
Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae
Cafe Belge
Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. The business lunch features the dish of the day plus complimentary coffee or tea, and will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal. It runs over weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.
Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 372 2222. @cafebelgedubai
Cé La Vi Dubai
What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 for three courses on weekdays with tea or coffee which is a must-try. Want more? Add on a side dish or juice for an additional price. There’s a vegetarian menu option available.
CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com
Central Cosmo Tapas & Bar
Central’s business lunch menu is inspired by the flavours of Spain with a modern twist. The delicious sharing-style lunch runs daily from 12pm with a three-course set menu and a complimentary beverage of choice for Dhs125 per person
ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 525 2500. melia.com
Certo
This business lunch in Dubai City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. Choose a two-course meal for Dhs100 or three courses for Dhs120.
Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3.15pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com
Ciao Bella
Work in Media City? This is a nice spot to visit. Ciao Bella offers its business lunch buffet style, which is unlimited so you can eat to your heart’s content for just Dhs69. You can also take it to-go for Dhs49.
Media One Hotel, Media City, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Clap
DIFC favourite, Clap, has launched a new business lunch deal featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters, one main and a dessert for Dhs115. Head chef Renald Epie has included his signature favourites such as the Clap salad with dried miso and truffle, wagyu beef tartar, shrimp tempura roll and more. For mains, there’s lamb rack, chicken sando and more.
Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb
Cordelia
Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs125. Starter highlights include lobster bisque and salmon rillettes, while mains feature black cod and duck confit with a side of your choice. Tea or coffee is also included.
St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 218 0125. @stregisdubaithepalm
Couqley
Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109. The menu has delicious treats such as onion soup, grilled portobello, calamari, grilled chicken, steak sandwich, homemade ravioli and more.
Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, until 3pm. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae
Duomo
Duomo is the kind of restaurant you’d love to be invited to lunch at. Diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. Head here for a three-course menu for Dhs135 per person.
The Dubai Edition, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Dhs135 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. @duomodubai
Eat & Meat
This express menu is packed with freshly made flavorful dishes. There are light and bright salads, wholesome one-pot mains (changes on a daily basis), an array of desserts and plenty of pairing options (pick just a salad and dessert, or select just a main course, or treat yourself to a salad, main, dessert and a glass of wine). The price for a salad, main and dessert is Dhs99 but there are plenty of other options available to suit your budget (or hunger).
Eat & Meat, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. daily 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina
This new famed spot on The Palm has a business lunch from 12pm to 4pm, for Dhs105 per person. From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share between two guests. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share between two guests.
Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)56 444 7575. @escobardubai
garden on 8
Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm, where you can indulge in either a burger and a soft drink for AED69 or a burger and brew for AED89.
Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Gonpachi Dubai
For an unparallel Japanese dining experience, head to Gonpachi (The home of blockbuster ‘Kill Bill’) for its business lunch deal. It runs from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm. Prices start from Dhs130
Gonpachi Dubai, Boulevard, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to midnight. @gonpachidubai
Hayal
Hayal will be plating up a range of mouthwatering Turkish dishes as part of their business lunch. The three-course menu features the best of Hayal for Dhs130 per person. It runs Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm. Dishes include lamb meatballs, baked eggplant, sea bass fillet and more.
Hayal, Mezzanine Floor, St. Regis Downtown, Tel: (0)4 512 5686. hayaldubai.com
Hunter & Barrel
Whether you’re catching up with a business partner over lunch, or taking some much-needed time away from the office, Hunter & Barrel’s business lunch includes beef scallopinI, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns for a choice of mains, along with the daily dessert special and a soft drink. It will cost you just Dhs85 per person.
Hunter & Barrel, available at both locations in Vida Emirates Hills and Mirdif Hills, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs85 per person. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. hunterandbarrel.ae
Hutong
Hutong’s business lunch will see you sipping on soup and enjoying a main course for Dhs88, or get your soup, a choice of two starters and one main course for Dhs110. You can add a glass of wine for Dhs35 or prosecco for Dhs45. Indulge in wok-tossed beef tenderloin, stir-fried bean curd with black soy bean, wok-tossed chicken and more.
Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai. Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.
Il Pastaio
Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm.
Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1382 ilpastaiodubai.ae
Indochine
A cosy setting for a midday break, Indochine’s business lunch offers four sharing starters, a choice of one main and sorbet for dessert for Dhs115. Make it a ‘premium’ treat for Dhs175.
Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 208 9333. indochinedxb.com
Jun’s
Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s chilli chicken, oysters, black pepper steak frites, softshell crab and garlic noodles, and more.
Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)4 457 6035. junsdubai.com
Kata
Kata has introduced a new ‘Lunch Affair’ set menu featuring a blend of contemporary and traditional Japanese cuisine. There’s a two-course option for Dhs88 (main course and side) and a three-course optionf or Dhs111 which includes a starter, main and a side dish. Both options include the signature Miso soup.
Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 11am to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 273 3800. kata.ae
L’Amo Bistro del Mare
Elegant L’Amo business lunch menu features freshly-caught and imported seafood from the Mediterranean. Diners can choose one starter and one main course and a scoop of ice cream for dessert.
Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Mon to Thur noon to 2pm, Dhs149 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare
La Cantine du Faubourg
In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal. There’s scallop tartare, burrata and pear, Asian seabass and more. It is priced at Dhs120 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs20 and a glass of wine for Dhs40. Available from 12pm to 2.45pm from Monday to Friday.
La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 12pm to 2.45pm Mon to Fri, Tel: (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae
Ladurée
Skip lunch at your desk and head to the business lunch at Ladurée. Options include vegetable soup, Caesar salad, poke bowl, saffron risotto, beef burger and more for Dhs107 Do note. the business lunch is available at all outlets except the Dubai Mall Tea Room, Nakheel Mall and DFC.
Ladurée, 12pm to 4pm Mon to Fri, Dhs107. @ladureeuae
Lah Lah
Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70 and a three-course meal is Dhs80.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Larte
Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae
Le Petit Beefbar
For a fixed cost of Dhs99, you’ll get a house salad, followed by three options steak Frites and sauce, Beefbar’s Milanese, or the keto bowl, with the option to have it served with chicken, salmon, or even vegan. End with Le Petit’s Cheesecake – a homemade vanilla cheesecake with hazelnut crust, and gariguette strawberries coulis.
Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 3pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com
Lo+Cale
Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.
Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb
Lola Taberna Española
You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia, featuring classic Spanish dishes. Two courses cost Dhs75, while three courses are priced at Dhs99.
Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna
LPM Bar & Restaurant
If you work around Dubai’s DIFC district, check out the lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main, or for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. Main course options include grilled sirloin, roasted seabass, and more.
LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai, available Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Mama Zonia
From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia hosts its business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There’s tuna rolls, salmon poke, beef tataki, black pepper beef and more.
Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm Mon to Fri. secret-parties.com
Marea
Craving Italian food? Head to Marea at DIFC, the restaurant that is known for its special Italian lunch menu. The restaurant has a business lunch menu priced at Dhs120 per person with a choice of starter, main course, and sorbet of the day. Dishes include lamb chops, sea bream and more.
Marea, DIFC Gate Village 7, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2.45pm, Tel: (04) 583 6366. marea.ae
Masterchef, the TV Experience
Craving a fusion of flavours? Head to Masterchef, the TV experience. For Dhs85 you will get a two-course meal and for Dhs105, a three-course meal. Indulge on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm.
Masterchef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Al Marsa St, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com
Mina Brasserie
Sample chef Michael Mina’s contemporary cuisine over a sophisticated business lunch in Dubai International Finance Centre. Pick from the extensive lunch menu with highlights including wagyu carpaccio, truffle gratin, or king crab spaghetti. Three courses with tea, coffee or ice cream costs Dhs140, or pay Dhs120 for two courses with tea, coffee or ice cream.
Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 506 0100. minabrasserie.com
Nonya
For just Dhs99, Nonya’s business lunch offers a selection of Pan-Asian starters and mains. For the four-course menu, choose from satay ayam, tiger prawn har gao, chicken szechuan, black cod, buttermilk prawn and more. You’ll get coffee and tea, too. It runs Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.
44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1144, @nonyadubai
Old Castello
Old Castello knows how you treat you. For just Dhs59 you will get eight courses to keep you fueled for the whole day. The Indo-Arabic choices include a selection of soup, starter, salad, pasta, pizza, Arabic, curry, biryani plus a beverage and shisha – all for just Dhs79. For just Dhs59 you can get your food spread and a beverage. It takes place from 2pm to 5pm.
Old Castello Jumeirah One, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Dubai, Tel: (0)52 942 2000. @oldcastellojumeirah
Qwerty
Qwerty’s business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. For a two-course meal you will pay Dhs90 which includes a starter and a main course plus coffee or tea. Add on a dessert for Dhs10.
Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty
Roobaru
Choose from a delicious two-course meal for Dhs69 or fill your tummy with a three-course feast for just Dhs10 extra. It runs from 12pm to 4pm.
DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd. Tel: (054) 776 6384. @roobaru.me
Roberto’s
Roberto’s business lunch includes antipasti and secondi or your choice of dessert or coffee/tea. There’s yellowfin tuna, burrata, eggplant risotto, roasted chicken breast and more. It will cost you Dhs125.
Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, Dubai, Fri 3pm to 7pm, Dhs315 soft, Dhs465 house. Tel: (04) 386 00 66. robertos.ae
Roka Dubai
Zuma’s little sister has a tempting lunch menu, priced at Dhs115. It includes a selection of mod-Japanese starters including iceberg salad, beef dumplings etc and for mains, you’ll have to pick from salmon fillet teriyaki, lamb cutlets, a fillet of sea bream and more. For the price, you will get four starters (shared with the table) and a main. Want dessert? Add on Dhs29 for your pick from the dessert menu.
Roka, The Opus, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, Dhs115 per person. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai/
Rüya
Rüya’s new business lunch features an array of signature Anatolian dishes. Running from 12pm to 3.30pm, expect hearty soup, sharing small plates and a main. It costs Dhs130 per person. Ruya, The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai
Salero
To satisfy those Spanish cravings head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. It’s a Dhs150 set menu and you can tuck in on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.
Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (04) 409 5888. kempinski.com
Shanghai Me
The business lunch at Shanghai Me is Dhs120 where you can devour one soup, one appetizer and one main. Options include miso soup, wild mushroom dumplings, beef tenderloin, and more. Add on a bao bun for Dhs40.
Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.45pm Mon to Fri Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com
Social Company, Zabeel House
The Social Company, or SoCo as it’s known by its favourite frequenters, is a chilled-out zone, great for working away on your laptop before refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. The menu includes a choice of two courses for Dhs95 – pick from a starter or a main, a main or dessert, or starter and dessert.
Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com
SushiSamba
This venue is perched on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, offering its visitors 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. There’s miso soup to start; small plates like prawn gyoza; tuna seviche, and more; mains which include black cod; tiger prawn; sushi and more. The restaurant’s business lunch offers two courses for Dhs159. It runs from 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs159. @sushisambadubai
Sucre
Sucre Dubai in DIFC brings punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The business lunch features a selection of the finest Latin American-inspired dishes such as chicory salad, crispy cauliflower tostada and more for starters. For mains, there’s sea bream, beef ribeye, and more. Diners can also pick from side including broken potatoes and zucchini salad.
Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs115 per person, Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai
Tamoka
Head here with colleagues, for a meeting or just some time away from your desk and tuck into a menu that blends fire and ice elements with Antillean and Caribbean-inspired cuisine. It’s Dhs140 for a two-course meal and Dhs250 for two courses and three drinks.
The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, daily 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai
Tandoor Tina and Project Chaiwala
British Indian spot Tandoor Tina has teamed up with homegrown tea concept Project Chaiwala to bring a familiar chai charm to Tina’s express business lunch. A lively Chaiwala server, along with his customised chai cart, will serve piping-hot tea to guests within the restaurant. The delicious three-course meal will cost you Dhs85.
25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, from Dhs85. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandoortina
The Artisan
The Artisan has a delectable and refreshing business lunch to help you recharge those creative minds. The three-course menu will transcend diners to the lands of Italy with Parmigiano reggiano, filetto di orata, roasted seabream, slow-cooked beef short ribs and more. Indulge for Dhs135 and add on grape for an additional Dhs55.
The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai,. Tel: (0)4 338 8133. @theartisandubai
The Crossing
Located at chic The H Hotel, The Crossing is a must-try for fans of Indian cuisine. There are two options to pick from: small plate and main for Dhs95; or a small plate, main and dessert for Dhs125. Add on a glass of red or white wine for Dhs29. The menu includes chaat, paneer tikka, chicken malai, goat curry and more. The mains are served with a portion of dal or salad and a portion of rice or bread.
The Crossing, The H Hotel, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 491 9695, crossingtherestaurant.com
YUi Ramen House
Handmade ramen house, YUi in Dubai Design District has introduced a new set lunch menu for just Dhs68 for a combination of a special donburi dish of the day accompanied by a choice of delicious ramen per person. It is available from Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm.
YUi, Ground Floor of Building 7, Dubai Design District, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 243 4217, @yui_dxb
Zuma
For an express lunch, pay Dhs76 and get a miso soup and any main courses. You can add on a dessert from the a la carte menu. For a bigger meal, opt for the Dhs149 menu which will get you miso soup, a choice of two starters, and a main.
Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Restaurant. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com