Located in the beating heart of Dubai’s iconic JBR district, there are a lot of reasons why Address Beach Resort represents Valentine’s Day couple goals. There’s its flawless natural beauty for example, what it brings to the various tables of its five-star dining ensemble, and then there’s the thoughtfully crafted stay package, polished in all the right places. These are just a few of the reasons we’ve fallen head over heels for the luxury resort…

Floating Hearts Breakfast/Lunch

Breakfast, it’s often said, is the most important meal of the day. And at one of the most important times of the year, at least where the celebration of love is concerned, it just feels right kicking things off with a hearty dose of edible love language. The Floating Hearts Breakfast at ZETA Seventy Seven, has been designed to give lovers a new perspective on Valentine’s Day. Available between February 10 and 14, guests will be treated to vertiginous views over the JBR’s jagged skyline, a glass of bubbles and feast fit for forever partners, enjoyed from the warm waters of the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool.

Fancy a lie-in? Available throughout February, ZETA Seventy Seven also offers a Romantic Floating Lunch session. Same stunning views, same bucket list feels, but with an upgraded four course meal, a full bottle of bubbles and a daily time slot of midday to 4pm.

Breakfast: February 10 to 14, 9am to 11am, Dhs698 per couple for breakfast and two glasses of bubbles. Call: (04) 879 8866

Lunch: February 1 to 28, midday to 4pm, Dhs1,677 per couple inclusive of four course meal and one bottle of bubbles. Call: (04) 879 8896, addresshotels.com

Couples Treatment in Spa Cabana

This February, Address Beach Resort is extending an invitation for couples to enjoy a spa experience quite unlike any other. The 60-minute Valentine’s Day treatment is conducted 77 floors up in one of ZETA Seventy Seven private cabanas. Serenity is secured with dreamy views of azure blues, and a pamper package specifically curated for love, light and the ultimate form of relaxation. Complimentary access to the sky-high infinity pool is also included.

February 1 to 28, 1a0m to 5pm, Dhs2,968 per couple. Call: (04) 879 8896, addresshotels.com

Romantic Escape at Address Beach Resort

Or if you want to go big on the romantic gestures, scream ‘I LOVE YOU’ with the most poetic gesture possible — say it with a special sort of staycation. The Romantic Escape at Address Beach Resort includes a night’s stay at the stunning resort; access to the luxurious facilities; a breakfast buffet at The Restaurant; a special romantic Gazebo Sunbed Experience at the infinity pool with an exquisite lunch; a 60-minute couples massage at The Spa; and a late check-out time of 3pm.

But that’s not all. You’ll find your room decorated with roses, heart shaped macaroons, and a bottle of sparkling grape for you to raise a toast, to the wonder of you.

February 5 to 28, rates start at Dhs3,600 (excluding taxes and surcharges), Call: (04) 879 8899, addresshotels.com

