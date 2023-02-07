Sponsored: So many ways to celebrate at this luxurious hotel…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t sorted out your plans yet, look no further than Fairmont The Palm.

Located on the beautiful Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian-style sanctuary is celebrating the most romantic time of the year with a number of unforgettable experiences.

Here are all the ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Fairmont the Palm

Dine

Cabana getaway by the beach

Want to be alone with your loved one? Book a private cabana with a five-course set menu on the beach for Dhs2,500 per couple. Each course will be paired with a special grape pairing. You’ll get a seafood platter, tender grilled Australian wagyu beef and much more, plus a sweet treat.

Feb 10 to 14, 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Afternoon tea at Mashrabiya Lounge

For just Dhs155, you and your loved one can indulge in sweet and savoury treats with an array of flavoured teas from around the world.

Available until Feb 19, 12pm to 5pm

Seagrill Bistro

For couples who love seafood, head to Seagrill Bistro where a three-course dinner in a modern Mediterranean setting awaits. It’s just Dhs555 and if you want to add a bottle of bubbly, it’s Dhs1,055. On the menu, expect yellowfin tuna, Canadian lobster, and much more.

Feb 10 to 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Little Miss India

This gorgeous Indian restaurant is the place to be if you want to impress your date. The three-course set menu per couple is just Dhs555 with meals curated by Chef Arif Mohammed. There’s murg tikka masala, Kashmiri mutton rogan josh, dal makhani and more. You will end with a delightful sweet treat. Upgrade your meal and get a bottle of bubbly for Dhs1,055.

Available Feb 10 to 14, 6pm to 11pm

Spa

Couples Romance

Spend time with your partner in a private couple’s spa suite at Willow Stream Spa and enjoy a recovery massage, Aphrodite bath and an express customised facial followed by a glass of sparkling grape and chocolates. It will cost Dhs2,100 per couple for 150 minutes of bliss.

Couples Massage

From Monday to Friday throughout the month of February, a special spa experience awaits couples at Willow Stream Spa. For just Dhs1,100 per couple, you will get a special one-hour couple massage plus a complimentary 30 minutes. Sounds like a great spot to unwind and connect with your loved one.

For bookings or more information visit fairmont.com/Palm