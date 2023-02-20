Here’s where you can get your fix of oysters and bubbly…

Oyster lovers, Dibba Bay’s oyster festival is taking place all around Dubai from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, March 5.

The 10-day festival is jam-packed with activities, workshops, and entertainment to celebrate the local oyster.

From shucking competitions to special offers around town, the world really is your oyster…

Farm to table

It’s always oyster hour somewhere…Head to Dibba Bay’s farm-to-table outlets including the original farm shop or new licensed venue in JBR for authentic seaside vibes and oyster specials, with oysters as low as Dhs8 per shuck throughout the duration of the festival.

Visit the farm

Take a guided tour of the oyster farm in Dibba where you will learn all about the production process, see the oysters hanging in the ocean via a boat ride, and finally slurp down fresh oysters paired with French Bloom non-alcoholic wine. The farm tour costs Dhs350 per person and is taking place on February 25 and 26 from 10am to 4pm.

Attend the shuck-off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dibba Bay Oysters (@dibbabay)

From Saturday, March 4, watch chefs battle it out in the UAE’s shucking champion at the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. Plus, this year oyster enthusiasts can compete in the amateur shucking competition on Sunday, March 5. Think you have what it takes? Sign up here to be in with a chance to win some epic prizes. Across the two-day event, spectators can expect loads of foodie events and pop-ups from the likes of Hattem Mattar, Tanos at 8, Pickl, and Canvas Gelato.

Oyster pairings

Learn all about the key tasting notes of oysters that should be considered when pairing with wines with The Tasting Class. The workshop, which is taking place on March 4 and March 5, costs Dhs220 per person inclusive of a 45-minute guided session with a sommelier, five oysters, and four pairings.

Dibba Bay, the first farm in the Middle East to grow gourmet oysters, first launched the oyster festival last year and this year promises to be even bigger. For a full list of exclusive oyster offers in Dubai, visit: dibbabay.com

Dibba Bay Oyster Festival, Friday, February 24 to Sunday, March 5, at multiple locations in Dubai. @dibbabay / dibbabay.com

Images: Social