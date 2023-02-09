London, Paris, New York, Milan, and now Dubai…

Fashionistas, get ready…For the first time ever, Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) is coming to the city next month, in what will be a new chapter for the region’s fashion industry.

Dubai Fashion Week, formerly known as Arab Fashion Week, will take place at Dubai Design District from Friday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 15.

Across men’s, women’s, ready-to-wear, and couture, Fashion Week will spotlight autumn/winter, and spring/summer collections. The inaugural show is set to feature regional and international designers including Jean Paul Gaultier, Moschino, Iris Van Herpen, Bouguessa, Amato, Bhype, and The Giving Movement.

In the lead-up, there will be tons of happenings across the city including runway shows, presentations, exhibitions, pop-ups, events, and workshops.

As the region’s fashion hub, Dubai is keen to cement itself as a global creative and fashion capital in-line with the likes of Paris, Milan, London, and New York.

To achieve this it will focus on five main pillars, D.U.B.A.I.: Diversity; Unity; Business; Ambition; and Innovation.

“From economic activity to tourism and creativity, Dubai has carved its own space among the world’s cosmopolitan capitals, and fashion is one industry boosting its status. All eyes are on the Middle East for fashion and creativity, and now the sky is the limit,” commented Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District.

In previous years Arab Fashion Week has achieved many milestones for the region, from launching the first menswear fashion week and ‘curvy’ model runway, to attracting fashion icons from around the globe and providing a platform for regional designers on a global scale.

Dubai Fashion Week, Dubai Design District, Friday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 15, arabfashionweek.org / @dubaifashionweek

