And it starts this weekend…

Daz, the festival formally known as Dar Al Zain Festival, returns to the emirate of Abu Dhabi this weekend for a mix of entertainment, culture, dining and general beDAZzlement.

It’s taking place at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain between February 10 and 19, entrance costs just Dhs25 and is available to purchase through ticketmaster.ae. This year, the theme is ‘nature’ — an appropriate ethereal archetype, given the setting in the UAE’s Garden City.

The activities have been curated by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and take place under a collection of distinct experiential zones. There’s a vibrant artisanal market, carnival rides, live music, a giant oasis art park and more.

Fun and Play

If it’s adventure you seek, there’s a Jungle Escape Room, pitting mind and body against the jungle’s toughest challenges; there’s a collaborative virtual reality game — Versus, with opportunities to explore ancient Egypt and go full William Tell, firing off arrows in an archery competition.

The Children’s Play Park follows a foresty theme and offers wholesome fun on wooden slides and swings. The Oasis Play Park brings carnival vibes to the festival, along with colourful animal sculptures, carousels and seesaws. There are also rides, skill games and all the button bashing thrills of the Daz arcade.

Art

The transformative art installations at Daz centre around a mesmeric ‘Pyramid Sphere’. In what sounds like an ‘event horizon’ experience, visitors can enter the sphere through a tunnel and look out at the world beyond through cleverly crafted portals.

Dazzle Haus

Explore the wonders of nature through five immersive rooms, with caves, creeping botanical expanses, and underwater worlds.

Dining

The adventures in taste available at Daz include a Gram candy pop-up by famous London café, Saint Aymes; Dubai’s authentic Italian — Nap Pizzeria; there’s a Let’s Popcorn stand; and covetous beverages from cult boba tea brand Tiger Sugar.

The market

For those who enjoy a meander amongst articles of fascination — the market at Daz will include fashion, accessories, home décor, fragrance and cosmetics. It’ll also feature Emirati culture and heritage activations, with cultural workshops, and hands-on craft experiences.

Live Entertainment

In addition to a rosta of musicians and performers, families will be welcomed to take a seat to catch classic films inspired by nature, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King.

Al Jahili Park, Al Ain, February 10 to 19, entrance Dhs25 via ticketmaster.ae (or Dhs30 on the door). Visitors can purchase the Festival Pass for Dhs110, with access to all free zones. Some activities are paid.

Images: Provided