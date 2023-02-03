Sponsored: Spoil your significant other with a luxe staycation…

In a city that never sleeps, retreating to the desert is the perfect way to relax and rejuvenate. Few compare to Al Maha, the perfect spot for gazing at the stars, dining in the desert and enjoying an intimate venue this Valentine’s Day.

Located in the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is surrounded by an endless expanse of golden dunes and pristine preserved wildlife. Neighbours for guests checking-in to one of the grand villas can expect visits from local residents such as the Arabian Oryx.

The intimate boutique resort with 42 secluded and private suites is decorated with antiques and artefacts providing guests with a touch of authentic Arabian design. The suites also come equipped with private temperature-controlled swimming pools that offer you and your loved one exclusive and private relaxation. Take a dip while you stare out into the abyss of the dunes that will make time dissipate.

Al Maha Resort is offering the ultimate romantic getaway, a Desert Romance package. Whisk your special someone away for a two-night retreat with all the splendour that the resort has to offer.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a glass of bubbly to commemorate the romantic getaway. Two desert activities and an exclusive romantic dinner on your own private terrace, as well as a 60-minute couples spa treatment, are all included in the package.

Desert activities

Guests are provided with camel trekking to the perfect sundowner spot, which comes with Champagne and snacks. The second desert activity is one of their choosing. This could mean horseback riding, nature walks or even archery and falconry to choose from. Bliss.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, offer valid until September 30, 2023, with promotional code “ROM”. marriott.com

Images: Provided