Planning on going camping in the desert? Before you head off, make sure you’re well-prepared with our camping essentials.

Here are eight homegrown brands to take with you on your next camping trip…

Rooftop tent by Quickpitch

If the sound of pitching a tent in the middle of the desert doesn’t appeal to you, check out the rooftop tent by Quickpitch. The rooftop tent fits on top of any car/SUV and pitches in a matter of seconds. The mattress is high density foam with a 15mm insolation layer under the mattress as well as two USB ports, an LED light, and storage space in the tent ceiling. For avid campers, this will be your home away from home.

@overlandgcc

LOCH water bottles

Price: Dhs150

LOCH is a family-owned, homegrown UAE brand focused on stylish and sustainable hydration. Once you try one of their insulated stainless steel water bottles, you will never go back. The water bottles keep liquids cold for 24-hours, hot for 12-hours, and have an easy-sip straw lid. It’s an easy way to stay hydrated, be more environmentally friendly, and look good while you’re doing it.

@loch.life

Find SALT BBQ Kits

Price: Dhs210

For when you get the campfire started, you can recreate Dubai’s favourite homegrown burgers with Find Salt’s home BBQ kits. Make sure you’re hungry because the kit comes with everything you could possibly need: ten Wagyu beef patties, slider buns, lettuce, cheese, jalapeños, pickles, chopped onions, tomato slices, 3 sauces (Original, Fire, BBQ Sriracha), and salt & pepper mix.

@findsalt

Natrl Box Water

Price: Dhs60

Might sound obvious but you can never take enough water on a camping trip. Homegrown brand Natrl box water sells a 10 litre bag-in-a-box of New Zealand mineral water, that use 90% less plastic. It comes with a 7.5pH level that is completely in sync with our bodies to aid digestion and hydration. Plus the boxes are 100% recyclable and an eco-friendly choice to staying hydrated while you’re on the road.

@natrlwater

Fix Dessert Chocolatier

Price: Dhs45-65 per bar

Chocolate is a necessity on a camping trip, whether you’re craving a late-night snack or making campfire chocolate fondue for your friends and family. Made in Dubai, Fix Dessert Chocolatier has the most delicious and creative chocolate flavours such as Can’t Get Knafeh Of It and You Karak Me Up. The homegrown brand currently sells via Instagram from Dhs45 to Dhs65.

@fixdessertchocolatier

Free Me mosquito repellent

Price: Dhs47

Keep those pesky mosquitos away with this natural, organic mosquito repellent made in the UAE.

Free Me is made with organic essential oils such as eucalyptus and lemongrass and blended into a water base, this proven effective barrier spray will provide total protection for the whole family.

@kibsons

The Giving Movement athleisurewear

Price: from Dhs199

Stay warm and comfortable with eco-friendly fashion and fabulous fits from The Giving Movement. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE. Think t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets available in every colour. Not only that, The Giving Movement donate Dhs15 to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.

@thegivingmovement

Quechua Binoculars

Price: Dhs220

Surrounded by incredible scenery and nature, a good pair of binoculars is a very important, yet often overlooked, part of camping equipment. This pair are from sports shop Decathlon and are lightweight, compact, and easily adjustable with large lenses ensuring you can see bright and clearly. They also have mini versions for the little ones.

@decathlonuae

Images: Provided/Social