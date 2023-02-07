Here are the official ways you can help…

On February 6, a tragic magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, leaving at least 3,000 dead and over 12,000 injured. It is the deadliest tragedy to hit Turkey since 1939, according to The National– powerful enough to also be felt in parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai have already sent a search and rescue team along with a medical team to set up a field hospital in earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria.

And if you’re looking for ways to help those affected, here are some official channels and other organisations to look into.

Share The Meal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShareTheMeal (@sharethemeal)

Sharethemeal brings together supporters in their goal to end global hunger. The team who works with World Food Program are supporting the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and as per their website is on the front lines ad will join partners to help as needed and requested. Head here to donate.

sharethemeal.org

UNICEF Gulf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNICEF GULF (@unicefgulf)

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund is calling on support to help respond to the needs of children affected by the earthquake. The UNICEF team are on the grounds currently assessing the full extent of the devastation. Donate to assist the charity organisation with shelter from the cold temperatures, safe drinking water and hygiene essentials. You can donate here.

Art Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Dubai (@artdubai)

Art Dubai is donating half the money it receives from online ticket sales from February 7 to 28 to registered charities supporting victims of the tragedy. Tickets can be purchased here. Art Dubai is one of the biggest art events in the county and is running from Wednesday, March 1 to 5.

@artdubai

As more official channels become available, What’s On will be sure to add to this list, so go ahead and bookmark it.