Sponsored: The little ones will love it…

There are many reasons residents love Australian gourmet grocer and café, Jones the Grocer. And the branch at Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach is one that is on the top of the list of branches to visit.

It is licensed with a number of great deals for foodies, and now it has launched a new Sunday brunch that the whole family will just love.

From 1pm to 4pm, the special brunch features some of Jones the Grocer’s favourite dishes. Expect to see sharing starters including sliders, salads, sweet potato fries, spicy croquette and more. For mains, there’s everyone’s favourite Florentine eggs, eggs Benedict, chilli and garlic linguine, grilled harissa chicken, and more.

For dessert, find delightful treats on the dessert sharing board including lemon meringue tart, pistachio milk cake, honey cake and more.

For little ones, there are a number of fun activities including face painting, arts and crafts and a live ice cream counter (which, we’re pretty sure will be a hit with the parents as well). And located right next to the Jones the Grocer’s outdoor dining terrace, is the JBR playground where they play to their heart’s content.

For the soft package its Dhs199, and for the house package it’s Dhs299. Little ones under the age of 12 get half off and children under six can dine for free.

The brunch runs every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm starting from February 12.

For more information or to secure a booking, visit jonesthegrocer.com

Images: Jones the Grocer