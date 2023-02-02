Sponsored: Promising fine French fare, friends and fabulous vibes…

Whether for a lively Saturday soiree or a refined Sunday rendezvous, La Cantine du Faubourg is a stylish address for a sumptuous weekend brunch. A chic spot that celebrates, family, friends and fantastic food, this elegant French-inspired eatery is one of DIFC’s most famous addresses.

On Saturday, the lively Brunch 105 was recently given a glow-up, inviting diners to enjoy three-hour packages of delightful La Cantine signatures agains the backdrop of top tunes and free-flowing drinks. Sundays are a more relaxed affair, where guests are invited to comes as they are for a chic Sunday ‘Brunch in Bed’ themed afternoon, reminiscent of an elegant Parisian bedroom setting.

Saturday Brunch 105

The original Brunch 105 is your not-to-be-missed Saturday afternoon extravaganza. An ode to traditional Parisienne brunches, dishes include elevated breakfast favourites like truffle scrambled eggs on toast, French toast and eggs benedict with a whipped hollandaise, plus La Cantine signatures such as grilled octopus, caramelized chicken and catch of the day. Live entertainment comes from a resident DJ spinning hits sure to have you on your feet before the afternoon concludes. Brunch 105 runs from 12pm to 5pm, with three-hour packages available.

Sunday Brunch in Bed

If one weekend brunch wasn’t enough, Sunday’s are also an all-inclusive soiree at La Cantine. Adopting a Brunch in Bed theme – where even the staff where chic pyjamas, food includes an la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, with three hour packages available.

Both brunches welcome families, so little ones can enjoy a trip to Paris for the afternoon while basking in the energetic atmosphere of La Cantine.

The three-hour brunch packages are priced at Dhs360 inclusive of soft drinks like mocktails and fresh juices, Dhs485 with unlimited house wine, sangria, Pimms and beer, or Dhs725 if you wish to add on bubbly cocktails, Champagne and Hendrick’s gin.

All prices are inclusive of 10 per cent service charge and subject to 5 per cent VAT and 7 per cent municipality fees.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC, Saturday and Sunday brunch, 3 hour packages from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs360 soft, Dhs485 house, Dhs725 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 3527 105, la cantine.ae / @lacantinedubai