Sponsored: Even more reason to become a regular at one of Abu Dhabi’s most stunning spots…

It’s the rarest of offerings: a standalone club (no hotel attached) on an island that’s flanked by some of the world’s finest stretches of sand. Coupled with a regular rotation of top events, an super-sized pool that invites you to just dive-in, and the kind of cabanas that make you feel like a true VIP, and it’s no wonder that Saadiyat Beach Club is consistently one of Abu Dhabi’s favourite pool days.

And if you can’t get enough of this dreamy sun-soaked spot, then you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s now offering monthly memberships. Here’s why it’s a club you’re going to want to be a part of.

With either the one-, six- or twelve-month membership, you’ll get unlimited access to the luxury spoils that Saadiyat Beach Club is known and loved for. Say goodbye to wondering where to spend your next tan-topping day, the answer will always be this dazzling beach club that oozes island escapism.

Included in the membership, you’ll enjoy unlimited access to the beach club’s sprawling infinity pool and bubbling jaccuzzi. You’ll also be able to work up a sweat in the fully-equipped gym, then retreat to the steam room and sauna.

On site, there’s also a trio of restaurants to keep you fuelled all day. Graze on coastal cuisine at the seafood restaurant, Safina; relax at the pretty Cabana 9 shisha lounge; or stay for dinner to enjoy the spoils of La Salle, an intimate 42 seater Provencal dining destination.

The prices

Single person memberships are Dhs2,300 for one month, Dhs11,000 for six months or Dhs20,000 for annual pass.

Couple memberships are Dhs3,200 for one month. Dhs6,500 for six months, or Dhs27,000 for 12 months.

The family membership, available for two adults and two children, can be purchased either for six or 12 months. It’s Dhs18,000 for six months or Dhs31,500 for twelve.

To add on a child or nanny, it’s a further Dhs500 for the one month membership, Dhs1,000 for the six month option or Dhs2,500 for the annual pass.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 7.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 656 3501, saadiyatbeachclub.ae/memberships