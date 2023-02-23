Bob Sinclar, Tyga and a free pool party…

This weekend is a rather quiet one – well… by Dubai standards but there are still some pretty dope parties happening in Dubai.

If you’re after a more French vibe, one of the OGs in the game Bob Sinclar will be performing. Elsewhere, there’s a free pool party to attend, with a special appearance from Maiz Tacos.

Friday, February 24

Tyga

Get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo, as the rapper Tyga graces our shores this weekend. He will be performing at Pure White for a special edition of their Urbn. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he is known for some pretty banging songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, from 9pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Saturday, February 25

Dadju

If you’re after a night of fantastic Afro-French tunes then head to Club Blu because Dadju will be there this weekend for One Time only. Dadju is a French artist whose music is known to be a combination of afrobeats and R&B. He has worked alongside the likes of Rema, Burna Boy and Franglish.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Friday, doors open at 10pm, tables available by booking. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Hyde Hotel Pool Party

A free pool party inclusive of delicious Mexican food from a What’s On favourite Maiz Tacos. Think colourful floaters, slamming tracks, and absolutely amazing bites all while sitting around a beautiful hotel pool.

Hyde Hotel, Sat Feb 25, from 12pm, free entry. Tel: (0)4 487 1111 @hydedubai

Sunday, February 26

Bob Sinclar

Boats and parties will be rocked, as Bob Sinclar performs at Verde Beach for a night packed with some of the most iconic international electronic music. The French produced, Bob Sinclar is known for tracks such as Love Generation, Rock this Party, and World Hold on.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sun Feb 26, Tel: (0)4 228 5053 @verdebeachdubai

Images: Supplied