What would Dubai be without brunch?

From party to beachside brunches, the brunch options in Dubai are always evolving. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to bring your family, celebrate a special occasion or just want to mix up your brunch roster…

Here are 13 new brunches in Dubai to check out

August

Located on the 12th floor of the Address Fountain Views, all Sunday brunchers can delve into a flavourful journey paired with stunning views of Downtown Dubai. The brunch serves up sharing-style dishes and guests can choose between three packages: Dhs320 for soft drinks, Dhs420 for house beverages and Dhs520 for premium drinks.

August, Address Hotels, Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 premium. Tel: (0)58 641 9294, addresshotels.com

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Take your next Saturday brunch to new heights at this sizzling rooftop bar. Barfly is adding a new evening brunch to its repertoire which should firmly secure a spot on your Saturday brunch roaster. With the backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, guests can indulge in an electric mix of dishes including tacos, tostadas, oysters, short rib bao buns, kung pao chicken and much more. Soft packages are going for Dhs365, with house pouring at Dhs445 and Dhs545 for premium.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, The Hilton, Palm West Beach, Dubai, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 premium, Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Basko

Chic Medetterainian restaurant and bar, Basko has just spiced up your Saturday with a new brunch. From 12pm to 4pm brunch-goers can dive into a range of dishes including crispy tuna tartine, shrimp carpaccio, saffron cecina spaghetti, steak et frites and much more. The tunes of a live Cuban band will keep you jamming the whole afternoon. This brunch will cost Dhs330 for soft drinks and Dhs450 for house beverages.

Basko, Opus Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 582 4242, baskorestaurant.com

Brasserie Boulud

If you’re looking for one of those unique brunches in Dubai to try, then this should be at the top of your list. Brasserie Boulud is hosting their Picnic C’est Chic brunch which offers guests a Parisian-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a fine selection of goodies. Your feast will include picnic essentials with crusty sourdough baguettes, salted butter, french artisan cheeses, homemade patés and smoked salmon. Expect barbecue grillades infused with rosemary olive oil and colourful salads that boast fresh flavours of mint and parsley. To polish off your meal indulge in delicate pastries with strawberry jam and much more. Prices start from Dhs195.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Wafi, Sheikh Rashid Road, Dubai, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, restaurantsandbars.accor.com

Chic Nonna

Italian brunches in Dubai are plentiful, but at Chic Nonna, guests can experience the cuisine with an elevated twist. From 1pm to 4pm, all brunchers are invited to enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa whilst tasting their way through the flavours of their wine seller. The brunch will set you back Dhs375 for the soft package, Dhs475 for house beverages and Dhs575 for premium beverages. Chic Nonna’s brunch is for the whole family to enjoy, with their after-party being strictly over 21.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue Mall Zone D, DIFC, Dubai, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs575 premium. Tel: (0)4 605 2000, chicnonna.com

Hidemasa

Al Fattan Currency House’s upscale Japanese restaurant, Hidemasa, presents a Saturday afternoon of delicacies that earned chef Hidemasa Yamamoto’s coveted Michelin star. From 1pm to 4pm, the restaurant offers unlimited starters, a choice of main and dessert. Enjoy soft drinks for Dhs299, house beverages for Dhs499, or opt for the premium package which will cost Dhs699.

Hidemasa, Al Fattan Currency House, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai, Saturday brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 premium, Tel: (0)4 250 9459, hidemasarestaurant.com

Lucia’s

This hidden gem is one of Dubai’s best-kept secrets and is ensured to bring joy to all guest’s hearts. Lucia’s is now extending their parameters to include every Dubai resident’s favourite weekend activity – a Saturday brunch. Everyone is invited from 12.30pm to 4pm for an afternoon of delicious food, good company and stunning views.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 422 4321, luciasdubai.com

Netsu

The Japanese steakhouse by acclaimed Chef Ross Shonhan boasts an impressive menu, and we’re sure you’ll be happy to hear that it’s now expanding to a dreamy Saturday brunch. Starting on Saturday, February 11 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Netsu will be serving some of the restaurant’s favourites including salmon tacos, warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken, maki rolls and more. For mains, guests can choose between spicy miso Chilean seabass or Australian wagyu ribeye. Priced at Dhs45o with house beverages, all brunch goers can graze over these delicacies whilst bopping to the tunes of the president DJ. If you want to upgrade to sake or champagne, it’s also available on request.

Netsu, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)4 777 2232, mandarainoriental.com

Papa Dubai

Combining nine different bars, this one-stop hangout will take you around the world without using up your air miles. Guests can indulge in an array of global cuisines through the different cuisine hubs in this chic venue every Saturday from 2pm to 5.30pm. With a range of resident DJs, brunch-goers will be able to pop, lock and drop all night long, alongside wacky entertainers. Packages start at Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs395 for house drinks, Dhs495 for premium drinks and Dhs695 for champagne. The party never stops with after-brunch packages offering five drinks for Dhs175 until 9pm.

Papa Dubai, Atrium level 3, Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat 2pm to 5.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium, Dhs695 champagne. Tel: (0)52 203 3434, papadubai.ae

Peaches and Cream

Sundays are for family and good food, and no place knows this better than Peaches and Cream. With ocean breeze in your hair, family and friends can indulge in a buffet-style selection of goodies ranging from oysters, fresh salads, Paella de marisco. There is also an abundance of beachy activities that munchkins and parents can get involved in, keeping the whole family happy. Prices start from Dhs235 for soft drinks, Dhs335 for house drinks and Dhs395 for prosecco.

Peaches and Cream, Shoreline Apartments, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs235 soft, Dhs335 house, Dhs359 prosecco. Tel: (0)52 947 4552, peachesandcream.ae

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views

Overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa, families will be able to indulge in a buffet spread including live grill stations and special beverages. This elevated brunch will keep all entertained with live entertainment, DJs and even pool access. Every Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm, guests can choose between soft packages from Dhs295, house drinks for Dhs395 or bubbly for Dhs435.

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs395, bubbly Dhs435. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Torno Subito

Take a trip to the Italian Riviera (without the cost of a flight) at Torno Subito every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm, guests will be transported to the sunny coast through a gastronomical journey of Italian dishes and drinks. For soft drinks, its Dhs325, house beverages Dhs425 or if you opt for the premium package, it’s Dhs525.

Torno Subito, W Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah Dubai, every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 245 5588, tornosubitodubai.com

88 Terrace

Family-friendly are plentiful but one you have to try is 88 Terrace. It features a dedicated kids’ corner where the little ones can play to their heart’s content. Everyone can tuck into tasty tapas, paella and delicious desserts, with soft packages going for Dhs230, wine and beer for Dhs350, house drinks for Dhs420 and sparkling for Dhs700. Little ones can fully immerse themselves in activities, the play house and lunch for Dhs230.

88 Terrace, Entrance 8, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs230 soft, Dhs250 wine and beer, Dhs420 house, Dhs700 sparkling. Tel: (0)56 881 6888, 88terrace.com

