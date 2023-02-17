The Marvel universe continues…

This week, there are plenty of films to catch in the cinema. Whether you’re looking for a jump scare central film or another rendition of the Marvel universe, there is a flick for everyone.

With star-studded casts, get those nachos and drinks ready and enjoy the show.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. If you would like a spoiler-free review click here.

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors

Genre: Action

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

If you’re a fan of the tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff, Winnie The Pooh, scroll away. In Rhys Waterfield’s world, Christopher Robin has abandoned Pooh bear and Piglet leaving them to fend for themselves. As time passes, the duo’s anger gets the better of them, leading them to become feral and out for revenge (and blood).

Cast: Amber Doig-Thorne, Natasha Tosini, May Kelly

Genre: Horror

She is Love

After being estranged for over a decade, divorced couple, Irdis and Patricia opt to revisit the past, as his past and present are both under one roof. Idris must come to terms with what was and what could be and what is.

Cast: Sam Riley, Haley Bennett, Marisa Abela

Genre: Romantic comedy

