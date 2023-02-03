A few good flicks to catch this week…

This week, there are a bunch of new releases out featuring a mixture of vibes, from comedy and feel-good fun to horror and psychological drama. If you’re looking for something lighter or if you’re ready to dive into a nail-biting thriller, grab a tub of popcorn, sit back and relax as the cinema has got it all.

Bandit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Based on the true story of ‘The Flying Bandit,’ who escaped with 59 bank and jewellery robberies, this fast-paced action follows the story of Robert Whiteman, a career criminal who escapes from a US prison and crosses the border into Canada, where he assumes a new identity. Robert is addicted to the thrill of his new double life, but he isn’t without enemies, with a revengeful detective embarking on a cross-country manhunt to apprehend Canada’s most wanted.

Cast: Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here.

Alice, Darling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This taut thriller unravels the story of a young woman who is trapped in a psychologically abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Simon. Her two girlfriends stage an unwanted intervention, after which Alice gains some much-needed perspective. Attempting to pull away at the seams of her binding codependency, Simon’s vengeance comes to test Alices, courage, strength and friendships.

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku

Genre: Thriller

Tickets: Book here.

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you looking for a feel-good flick, then look no further. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, this witty cross-cultural romantic comedy explores a young filmmaker documenting her friend’s journey to an arranged marriage.

Cast: Lily James, Emma Thompson, Oliver Chris

Genre: Comedy

Tickets: Book here.

The Price We Pay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Calling all movie fanatics who love a bit or faced paced horror. The Price you Pay begins with a pawn shop robbery going askew, with the two criminals having to take a witness and go on the run. After taking refuge at a remote farmhouse where they hope to find some peace, they instead find something much darker and more menacing.

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff, Gigi Zumbado

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here.

Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Potterfans, relive the magic of Harry Potter in the cinemas. As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he finds an old book which belongs to someone called ‘The Half-Blood Prince’. Harry doesn’t realize the dangers of its powers, but more trouble lurks ahead as Dumbledore is intent on preparing the young wizard for the final battle with Voldemort.

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton

Genre: Family

Tickets: Book here.

Blood

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This intense thriller dives into the question, of how far is a mother willing to go to keep her child alive. After being bitten by their family dog, her son gets a horrific infection which results in an alarming behavioural change. As his condition worsens and begins to spiral out of control, a mother’s morals and courage are put to the test when his only cure seems to be deadly.

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ullrich, Finlay Wojtak Hissog, June B.Wilde, Skylar Morgan James

Genre: Thriller

Tickets: Book here.

The Son

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Peters’s busy life with his new partner and child is abruptly disturbed when his ex-wife calls out with concerns about their teenage son. A heart-wrenching drama which follows the aftermath of divorce, the struggles of new marriages, abandonment and a family trying to reunite after falling apart.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

Genre: Drama

Tickets: Book here.

Soft & Quiet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soft & Quiet is the directorial debut of Beth de Araújo. following the story of a single afternoon in the life of a primary school teacher as she organises a mixer of like-minded women who are part of the Aryan Unity. A volatile chain of events unfolds when she encounters a woman from her past.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

Genre: Drama

Tickets: Book here.

Pinocchio and Friends

One for the little ones. Pinnochio and his friends are always up to something. Joined by his pirate rag doll Freeda and the talking Cicket, the three best friends have wild adventures in and around Papa Geppetto’s Shop of Wonders.

Cast: Tom Wayland, Berrett Leddy, Sara Secora, Sarah Smithon

Genre: Family

Tickets: Book here.