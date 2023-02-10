Horrors, comedies and John Travolta…

This week, there are plenty of films to catch in the cinema. Whether you’re looking for a jump scare central film or a heartwarming rom-com, there is a flick for everyone.

With star-studded casts, get those nachos and drinks ready and enjoy the show.

Living

A veteran civil servant receives a medical diagnosis that inspires him to move to the south coast and cram some fun into his remaining days. He meets a sunny young female colleague who seems to have the pep that had previously escaped him.

Cast: Bill Nighy, Alex Sharp, Aimee Lou Wood, Tom Burke

Genre: Drama

Maybe I do

With their relationship at a crossroads, couple Michelle and Allen invite their parents to finally meet as to take a step further in their relationship. As it turns out, their parents already know each other, maybe a little too well.

Cast: Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Richard Gere

Genre: Comedy

Maneater

An idyllic island vacation turns into a gruesome nightmare when Jessie and her friends become the target of an unrelenting great white shark. Desperate to survive, she teams up with a sea captain to stop the vicious man-eater before it strikes again.

Cast: Nicky Whelan, Trace Adkins, Shane West

Genre: Action

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse – and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape.

Cast: Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum, Ayub Khan Din

Genre: Comedy

Paradise City

After his father is violently murdered, Ryan Swan carves his way through the Hawaiian crime world to wreak vengeance on the kingpin he holds responsible.

Cast: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Stephen Dorff, Kate Katzman

Genre: Action

Sound of Silence

This Italian horror film is about a young woman who returns to her family home and has to face off against an evil entity. Imagine Lights Out but with noise instead of light.

Cast: Daniele De Martino, Rocco Marazzita

Genre: Horror

