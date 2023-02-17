This city never fails to capture our hearts…

Iconic landmarks and evening glows make a major appearance in this week’s hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on Instagram.

And if you have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

One of our favourite landmarks…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billal.explore (@billal.explore)

Sliding into the weekend like…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙉𝙖’𝙪𝙛 | Dubai (@nowfalnawas)

Have you visited this amazing view deck yet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristoffer Dela Torre (@kristoffer_delatorre)

We can’t believe this in the UAE…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise S (@talesfromthedunes)

A foggy morning paddle boarding…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelima Azad (@neelimaazad)

Purple-hued skies Downtown…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

The Royal Atlantis looking magical as always…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

Sparkly Downtown Dubai…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Bluewaters at dusk…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Dubai 🙌 (@famous___dubai)

Take a ride at The Dubai Mall fountain…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✝️ AsaadNassar ✝️ (@asaad__nassar)

Images: Instagram