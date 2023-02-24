The city that has captured our hearts…

From clear blue skies to famous landmarks and mosques, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for the best photos of the UAE.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

Islamic architecture has our hearts…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L J V D (@aljvd)

Views from up high…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billal.explore (@billal.explore)

Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMEC – Young Professionals (@imec_travel)

Sunset trips down the creek…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙉𝙖’𝙪𝙛 | Dubai (@nowfalnawas)

The Dubai skyline in all its glory…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

Crisp mornings in the desert…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise S (@talesfromthedunes)

Sliding into the weekend like…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelima Azad (@neelimaazad)

The Sharjah Mosque at dusk…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴜʜᴀsɪɴ ᴘᴀʟʟɪᴋᴋᴀʟ (@mhsnpkl)

In the shadow of the Burj Al Arab…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Vithaldas (@sidharthvithaldas)

Images: Instagram