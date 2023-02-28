One of our favourite festivals…

The vibrant colourful Hindu Holi festival takes place on Wednesday March 8 this year, with Dubai rising to the occasion with numerous festivities dotted around the city. From beach parties to brunch and dinner deals, we are sure you will find something fun and bright that tickles your fancy.

Here’s 12 places to celebrate Holi in Dubai.

Asha’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha’s Restaurant (@ashasrestaurant)

A colourful party is going down at Asha’s on Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday 8. All guests can feast on a set menu filled with sharing appetizers, a selection of delicious breads, and gorgeous main courses such as paneer tikka masala, and mutton kadi. The vegetarian set menu will cost Dhs180 with the non-veg menu priced at Dhs199.

Asha’s, Pyramids, WAFI Mall, Oud Metha Rd, 12.30pm to 12am, Dhs180 veg, Dhs199 non-veg. Tel: (0)4 324 4100, ashasrestaurant.com

Bombay Brasserie

Take your Holi festivities to another level with a brunch at Bombay Brasserie on Saturday March 4. From 1pm to 4pm guests can indulge in refreshing saffron thandai, and delights from live cooking stations such as mutton seekh kathi rolls, paneer kathi rolls, chicken biryani, paneer sirka pyaz and more. Alongside this, there will be live entertainment from a colour counter and a DJ spinning Bollywood beats on the decks. This brunch will cost you Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs345 with house beverages and Dhs499 with bubbles.

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturday brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs345 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 438 3100, tajhotels.com

Bombay Bungalow

With snacks just as vibrant and merry as Holi, Bombay Bungalow promises an array of sweet and savoury snacks that will tantalise your tastebuds. from crunchy nimki and chakli to savoury bhakiya and piquant vegetable seekh kebab, alongside their signature beetroot lassi. This spread will be available from Wednesday March 8 to Sunday March 12 between 12pm and 11.30pm, for Dhs65 per person.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk, Dubai, Wed March 8 to Sun 12, 12pm to 11.30pm, Dhs65. Tel: (800) 692 8779, bombaybungalowdxb.com

The Colour Beach Party at La Mer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Color Beach Party Dubai 🌞 (@colorbeachparty)

Crank up your Holi festivities with a 12-hour beach party at La Mer on Saturday March 11. Partygoers can dance with their toes in the sand to 12 hours of non-stop anthems from Indian and local DJs, with eco-friendly colours flying in the air. Tickets will cost you Dhs100 for single admissions and Dhs150 for couples and are all available online at Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore. Ravers can also take their experience to new levels with VIP tables, cabanas and group bookings available.

The Colour Beach Party, La Mer, Sat March 11, 11am to 11pm, Dhs100 for single, Dhs150 for couples, Tel: (0)50 676 5563, @colorbeachparty

Dhaba Lane

Everyone who dines at this hole in the wall will receive complimentary Thandai shots and special Holi sweets such as Gujiaya all day on Wednesday March 8. Enjoy these complimentary goodies alongside a divine meal filled with pain puri, kadai paneer, malai kulfi, and much more.

Dhaba Lane, Opposite Spinneys (Burjuman), Behind Park Regis Hotel, Wed 12-3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 962 4611, @dhabalane.dxb

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge

Get involved in an array of fun offers at this rooftop paradise, with live chaat counters serving both savoury and sweet snacks such as Dahi Puri, Bhel Poori and Paai Chaat. Diners can then indulge in a three-course menu that includes famous Indian delicacies such as Kathi rolls, tawa parathas, chicken and paneer tikka and much more. This will be available from 12pm until midnight from Wednesday March 8 to Saturday 11 for Dhs299 per person. If you want to add more fun to the celebrations, tuck into unlimited vodka pani puri shots for Dhs50.

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge, Rooftop Level, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Dubai, Dhs299 for three course meal, Dhs50 for unlimited vodka shots. Tel: (0)58 591 8152, @highnotedxb

Jehangirs Restaurant

After your celebratory meal on Wednesday March 8, all diners can indulge in a vibrant dessert platter consisting of Ras Malai, Gulab Jamun, Carrot Halwa and Guija & Rabri for Dhs38 at Jehangirs. Alongside this, complimentary Thandi shots will be served to spice up your celebrations.

Jehangirs Restaurant, M Square Building, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Al Mankhool, Dubai, Dhs38 for desert platter and complimentary thandi shots. Tel: (0)4 591 6167, jehangirestaurants.com

Khyber

Kickstart your Holi celebrations with a festive dinner at Khyber, where you can indulge in a three-course sharing set menu for sh170. Expect authentic flavours, taking you on a culinary journey through Northern India. This is available on Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday 8, from 5pm to 11pm. If you want to add soft drinks this will be Dhs50, but if your looking for grapes and hop this will cost Dhs150.

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Dubai, 5pm to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 455 1101, @khyberdubai

Pincode

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has curated a special menu to celebrate Holi, which can be enjoyed on Tuesday March 7 and Wednesday 8. Indulge in vegetarian, non-vegetarian and jain dinners, with dishes including pan-seared prawn, a selection of chaat, tandoor lamb chop, paneer kofta, tandoori chicken tawa pulao. This glorious dinner will cost you Dhs119 for vegetarian dishes and Dhs139 for non-vegetarian dishes.

Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Rd, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs119 vegetarian, DDhs139 non-vegetarian. Tel: (0)4 566 1424, @pincode.dubai

Rang Mahal

Your Holi festivities will be unmatched with a six-course dinner at Rang Mahal, on Wednesday March 8 from 6pm until midnight. Tuck into chilli prawn bao, Jhal muri scallops, spice lamb and more for Dhs225 with soft drinks or Dhs345 with house beverages. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus are available, showcasing the vibrant flavours of India this Holi.

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed March 8, 6pm until midnight, 6 course menu, Dhs225 soft, Dhs345 house. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, marriott.com

The Saffron Boutique

From Wednesday March 8 to Saturday 11, diners can feast on a colourful three-course set menu, that will transport you to the bustling streets of India. From panner tikka, lamb boti kebab, nali rogan josh, chicken curry and more, you won’t go hungry or thirsty at this feast, or thirsty with unlimited cocktails. this will cost you Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs299 with Holi-inspired cocktails.

The Saffron Boutique, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 alcohol. Tel: (0)50 254 6178, @thesaffronboutiquedxb

Zabeel Park

Holi Hai – Colour Mela will be hosted in Zabeel Park, promising a day full of vibrant and fun activities, food and live music – perfect for the whole family. The park will be filled with delicosu food stalls, DJ’s and of course there will be a colour blast using organic colours, fully challenging the energy and life that makes Holi such a wonderful celebration. To enter the park it will cost you Dhs 30 per person, with kids under three going for free, as well as VIP tickets costing Dhs60, which will give you access to shaded seating.

Zabeel Park, near Al Jafiliya Metro Station, March 20, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 725 2994, dm.gov.ae

Images: social and provided