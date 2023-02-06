Sponsored: A sleek city stay for those in need of a quick getaway…

Had enough of the same four walls? A change of scenery could be just what you need…

With infinite views of Dubai golf course, an infinity pool, and bespoke wellness facilities, Vida Emirates Hills is the perfect escape away from the hustle and bustle of the city. And did we mention it’s pet-friendly?

Vida Emirates Hills is ideally located, yet somewhat secluded, with easy access to Dubai Marina, The Beach at JBR, and Downtown Dubai. The hotel has everything you need to relax, connect, create, switch off, and socialise. In other words: it’s a perfect space for those who work hard and play harder.

The lifestyle hub in the heart of the hills brings together conceptual dining with social, creative co-working spaces, bespoke wellness facilities, art installations, and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The modern and spacious rooms with stunning golf course views and amenities will immediately make you feel at home. While foodies can explore the diverse restaurant offerings from wholesome all-day dining at Origins to smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages at Hunter and Barrel.

There’s also the Purina Pet Playground open to guests and their four-legged friends during their stay, as well as a special in-room pet menu with a variety of food and treats for that extra pamper time. The pet park features fun equipment for your pups to enjoy, including tunnels, hoops, ropes, balls, and bridges, while you sit back and relax at the hotel’s gin bar, Juniper.

You can book your long stay starting from Dhs400 per room for minimum nights which includes gym and pool access as well as 25 per cent off food, drinks, and laundry.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

Images: Vida Emirates Hills