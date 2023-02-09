Sponsored: This will be a night to remember…

Treat your loved one to an experience that will truly sweep them off their feet. At Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, couples are invited to enjoy a number of romantic offers from dinners to hotel stays.

Dia del Amor at Salero

On Tuesday, February 14, couples will be able to enjoy a romantic dinner including two glasses of champagne whilst grazing on an array of tapas, meats, paella and love-inspired desserts. It will cost Dhs990 per couple.

Love getaway chalets package

Couples can enjoy an overnight stay in a two-bedroom Aspen Ski or pool chalet, which includes special chalet amenities, and access to the executive lounge. Your Valentine’s dinner will include a three-course candle-lit set menu from the comfort of your private chalet.

One-night offers start at Dhs6,000 and it includes early check-in and late checkouts to ensure a relaxed stay.

Extravagant Valentine’s Day package

And when we say ‘extravagant’, we mean it.

This Valentine’s offer begins on Friday, February 10 and will last five days until February 15. It includes a stay in a three-bedroom Aspen Ski or pool chalet at the hotel, entertainment, spa treatments and dining options.

Guests won’t be bored during their stay as it includes a personalised shopping experience, two ski classes and two private movie screenings with a bottle of bubbles and a dinner at VOX cinemas.

Love birds will be able to get pampered with a choice of a 90-minute hot stone, warm candle or BYO massage, alongside a Natura Bisse Diamond infusion facial. Your spa experience can be brought home with Dhs3,000 in spa products from Natura Bisse and SENSASIA.

And of course, you’re covered on the food front as the stay includes daily breakfasts and fruit platters, two-afternoon teas as well as two lunches created by Olea or Salero which can be enjoyed in the privacy of your chalet with a bottle of bubbly. For dinner, couples can tuck into a special Valentine’s day in-room dinner as well as a three-course dinner at Olea which includes a magnum of Louis Roederer Cristal.

Your stay includes a private chauffeur who will pick you up and drop you off at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

The cost of this lovely package? Dhs250,000 per couple.

For more information, call 04 341 0000.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Fri Feb to Wed 15, multiple offers from Dhs990 to Dhs250,000. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com.

