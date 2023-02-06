From Maura Higgins to Trey Songz…

Conor McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Workout goals…Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor shared a photo on his early morning jog in Dubai, passing the iconic Atlantis The Royal along the Palm Jumeirah.

KSI

KSI, British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer was spotted having dinner at SushiSamba last week.

Maura Higgins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

British reality TV star Maura Higgins is back in Dubai. She was spotted at the Dior pop-up at Nammos and enjoying lunch at the newly-opened beach club, Verde Beach.

Gemma and Michael Owen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEMMA OWEN (@gemowen_1)

Love Island runner-up Gemma Owen and father Michael Owen were in Dubai for a brief trip for horse racing. She was spotted at the beachfront restaurant Tamoka at Ritz Carlton JBR.

Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Naomi Campbell has spent some time in the capital at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and was spotted training at The Kamani Club boxing gym.

Trey Songz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Kukreja (@romykukreja)

R&B singer Trey Songz performed live at Pure White Dubai on Saturday. The singer stayed at the SLS Hotel in Business Bay.

Raai Laxmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

Indian actress Raai Laxmi was also in Dubai last week staying at the SLS Hotel. She shared a photo sat at the S Bar on level 71, captioned “Thank u @slsdubai for such warm welcome and stay ! thoroughly enjoyed it.”

