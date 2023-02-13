Sponsored: Brunch your way to sunset…

Looking for a change of scenery? Infuse your weekend and make a splash with tropical vibes, unlimited drinks, and delicious bites at this sun-drenched day-to-night venue.

The island-style pool brunch takes place every weekend, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm, and Sundays from 2pm to 10pm, at the beautiful Shangri-La hotel overlooking Burj Khalifa.

The package includes a four-course set menu including a seafood platter with grilled prawns, mussels a la marinara, gratinated scallops, and oysters; deep-fried pizza dough; grilled seabass served with Greek salad; grilled sirloin steak; and the chef’s specialty iKandy bar for dessert.

Packages start from Dhs349 per person for food or Dhs399 for unlimited sparkling.

Every day’s a pool day at iKandy with stellar deals and parties pretty much every day of the week. For those who just fancy a dip, the iKandy splash pass is just Dhs150 fully redeemable on food and drinks.

If you are more of a morning person, relax and unwind as you take in the morning rays and incredible views while indulging in a two-hour floating breakfast experience from Dhs499 per couple.

Sundowners happy hour takes place Sunday to Friday from 4pm to 8pm with selected beverages priced at Dhs32.

The chic area boasts an outdoor lounge, bar, and pool bar, as well as the pool itself, which is lined by white towelled sun beds and hot pink towels, rolled up on top. Whether you’re visiting day or night, there’s always something happening to suit everyone.

Find out more about iKandy Ultralounge’s extensive offers here: shangri-la.com

Level 4, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Starting February 18. Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm, and Sundays from 2pm to 10pm. Dhs349 for food, Dhs399 for unlimited bubbly. Tel: (0)4 405 2703 or email f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com. @ikandydubai

