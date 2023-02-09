The second wave of Wireless Abu Dhabi artists has been announced

With M.I.A. as another headliner…

By now you’re likely fully aware that the UK’s number one ‘urban music festival’ – Wireless, is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park (formally du Arena) on March 11, 2023. Eight headline artists have already been announced, with more names coming soon. Tickets are priced at just Dhs295. For golden circle tickets, which put you in prime position, you’ll pay Dhs795. You can get them now via ticketmaster.ae.

It’s a sonic celebration of beats from the streets and showcases the best artists from cutting-edge musical genres such as hip-hop, grime, drill, electronica, trip-hop, trap and afrobeats.

The jump-off

We’d already been given the first phase of big names in the rap game, scheduled to take the stage in March. Wireless has activated Sicko Mode with the addition of Travis Scott; and then there’s Mr ‘He Does What He Wants’ Lil Uzi Vert; there are bangers from Egyptian trap magnate, Wegz; breakout Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is reporting for duty; as is Ali ‘Moonlight‘ Gatie; there’s the fuego stylings Indian rap sensation King; the greatest hits of Divine; and Pakistani hip-hop trail blazers, Young Stunners.

The re-up

Phase two artists have now also been confirmed for the first Wireless Abu Dhabi festival and include British rap sensation M.I.A. along with Raja Kumari, $kinny, Dizzytooskinny, Dafencii, Casa Vince, DJ Nico, and DJ Liutik.

From beats to eats

Like the London festival — which in addition to the incredible line-up of live music, is known for its outstanding food and beverage adventures along with exclusive, engaging activations — Live Nation Middle East has told us to expect an exciting collection of off-stage dining and entertainment adventures — some of which should be confirmed very soon.