The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry as chosen by you…

Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi have been selected. The following list unveils the top three contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category, of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2023.

The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Table bookings will be available soon, via Platinumlist, for booking enquiries, please email taran.singh@motivate.ae.

A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Air Maniax – Yas Mall

Prison Island

West Bay – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Favourite Concert, Show or Festival

Disney On Ice Mickey & Friends at Etihad Arena

Hype Festival at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Post Malone at Etihad Park

Food Concept

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Majlis Lobby Lounge – Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Favourite Business lunch

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Mosaic Restaurant – Najda Street

Ushna

Favourite Café

Cafe 302

Dot’s Café

Society Abu Dhabi

Favourite Healthy Restaurant

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

Jones the Grocer – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown

Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Favourite Pizza

Antonia

Pizza Di Rocco – Al Dhafrah

SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Pub Grub

Appaloosa Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Belgian Cafe – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Leisure

Favourite Beach Hotel

Bab Al Qasr

Emirates Palace

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Favourite Daycation

Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Beach Club

West Bay – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Favourite Luxury Staycation

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara

Favourite Spa

306 Spa

Conrad Spa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Zen the Spa – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Favourite Sporting Event

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022

Falcon Daman Series By Abu Dhabi Cycling 2022

UFC 280

Restaurants Below Dhs400

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Waves at The Club

Favourite Brunch

Acapulco Brunch, Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi

The Bollywood Bronx

The Foundry – Southern Sun Hotel Abu Dhabi

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Angar – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

India Palace

MYNT Indian Cuisine Restaurant

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

LARTE Ristorante

Paradiso Abu Dhabi

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Paradiso Abu Dhabi

The Lighthouse – Yas Bay

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Grand Beirut Restaurant – Abu Dhabi

Kamoon Restaurant – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel

Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor Street

Restaurants Above Dhs400

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Giornotte – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Saddle – Abu Dhabi

Ten11 Coffee Boutique

Favourite Asian Restaurant

Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Shang Palace – Shangri-la Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Brunch

Garage – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Raclette Brasserie & Café

The Director’s Club – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Punjab Grill – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The Bollywood Bronx

Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Favourite Italian Restaurant

Marco’s Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Talea by Antonio Guida – Emirates Palace

Favourite Japanese Restaurant

Niri Restaurant and Bar

Otoro Modern Japanese Restaurant

Tori No Su – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Latin American Restaurant

Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi

Loca Restaurant and Bar

VaKaVa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant

Fresh Basil: Pitch Black Dining – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Oii

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant

Beirut Sur Mer – Abu Dhabi

Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Li Beirut – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Aquarium Restaurant

Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Favourite Steakhouse

Entrecote Cafe De Paris – Abu Dhabi

Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Nightlife

Favourite Bar

Hidden Bar – Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – Abu Dhabi

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Favourite Evening Brunch

Library Bar – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Mykonos – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Gatsby Brunch, Ray’s Bar – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Favourite Grape and Cheese Night

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

Uva Wine Bar & Lounge – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

Favourite Happy Hour

Bentley Kitchen

Jazz & Fizz – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Velocity Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Ladies’ Night

Annex – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi

Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Favourite Outdoor Bar

B-lounge – Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi

Iris Yas Island

Favourite Sundowner Spot

Nasma Beachfront Bar – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Saadiyat Beach Club

The Overlook – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Come for the glitz, come for the glamour, come for the generous F&B package, live entertainment, or to cheer on your favourite nominees and show support for all the incredible hard work they’ve put in this year. All that matters, is that you come.

