What's On Awards Abu Dhabi 2023: Shortlist revealed
The leading lights of the capital’s leisure industry as chosen by you…
Voting has closed, your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi have been selected. The following list unveils the top three contenders, fighting it out for the crown in each category, of the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2023.
The winners for all categories will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Table bookings will be available soon, via Platinumlist, for booking enquiries, please email taran.singh@motivate.ae.
A further four categories; Indie Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
Entertainment
Favourite Attraction
Air Maniax – Yas Mall
Prison Island
West Bay – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Favourite Concert, Show or Festival
Disney On Ice Mickey & Friends at Etihad Arena
Hype Festival at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
Post Malone at Etihad Park
Food Concept
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi
Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Majlis Lobby Lounge – Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Favourite Business lunch
LPM Restaurant & Bar
Mosaic Restaurant – Najda Street
Ushna
Favourite Café
Cafe 302
Dot’s Café
Society Abu Dhabi
Favourite Healthy Restaurant
Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen
Jones the Grocer – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown
Market at EDITION – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Favourite Pizza
Antonia
Pizza Di Rocco – Al Dhafrah
SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Pub Grub
Appaloosa Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Belgian Cafe – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Leisure
Favourite Beach Hotel
Bab Al Qasr
Emirates Palace
InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Favourite Daycation
Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Beach Club
West Bay – Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
Favourite Luxury Staycation
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara
Favourite Spa
306 Spa
Conrad Spa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Zen the Spa – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Favourite Sporting Event
Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022
Falcon Daman Series By Abu Dhabi Cycling 2022
UFC 280
Restaurants Below Dhs400
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Waves at The Club
Favourite Brunch
Acapulco Brunch, Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi
The Bollywood Bronx
The Foundry – Southern Sun Hotel Abu Dhabi
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Angar – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
India Palace
MYNT Indian Cuisine Restaurant
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Dino’s Bistro Italiano
LARTE Ristorante
Paradiso Abu Dhabi
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Grills@Chill’O – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Paradiso Abu Dhabi
The Lighthouse – Yas Bay
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Grand Beirut Restaurant – Abu Dhabi
Kamoon Restaurant – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Hotel
Mosaic Restaurant – Muroor Street
Restaurants Above Dhs400
Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant
Giornotte – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Saddle – Abu Dhabi
Ten11 Coffee Boutique
Favourite Asian Restaurant
Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Li Jiang – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
Shang Palace – Shangri-la Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Brunch
Garage – W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island
Raclette Brasserie & Café
The Director’s Club – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Punjab Grill – The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
The Bollywood Bronx
Zeera by Buddha-Bar
Favourite Italian Restaurant
Marco’s Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
SOLE – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Talea by Antonio Guida – Emirates Palace
Favourite Japanese Restaurant
Niri Restaurant and Bar
Otoro Modern Japanese Restaurant
Tori No Su – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Latin American Restaurant
Amerigos – Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi
Loca Restaurant and Bar
VaKaVa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant
Fresh Basil: Pitch Black Dining – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Mazaj Bab Al Bahr – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Oii
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant
Beirut Sur Mer – Abu Dhabi
Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Li Beirut – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Aquarium Restaurant
Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Turtle Bay Bar & Grill – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Favourite Steakhouse
Entrecote Cafe De Paris – Abu Dhabi
Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Nightlife
Favourite Bar
Hidden Bar – Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar – Abu Dhabi
The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Favourite Evening Brunch
Library Bar – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Mykonos – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
Gatsby Brunch, Ray’s Bar – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Favourite Grape and Cheese Night
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar – Pearl Rotana Capital Centre
Uva Wine Bar & Lounge – Marriott Hotel Al Forsan
Favourite Happy Hour
Bentley Kitchen
Jazz & Fizz – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Velocity Sports Bar – Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Ladies’ Night
Annex – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Art Lounge – Louvre Abu Dhabi
Stills Restaurant and Bar – Crowne Plaza Yas Island
Favourite Outdoor Bar
B-lounge – Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort
Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi
Iris Yas Island
Favourite Sundowner Spot
Nasma Beachfront Bar – Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Saadiyat Beach Club
The Overlook – The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Come for the glitz, come for the glamour, come for the generous F&B package, live entertainment, or to cheer on your favourite nominees and show support for all the incredible hard work they’ve put in this year. All that matters, is that you come.
Images: What’s On Archive