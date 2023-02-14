Sponsored: Pan-Asian dishes, free-flowing drinks and always the best vibes…

A Dubai icon, famed for its exceptional pan-Asian fare and brilliant Saturday brunch, the award-winning Asia Asia has launched its first-ever Friday evening brunch. Exclusive to Business Bay from 8pm to 11pm each week, discover the flavours of the Far East to the Middle East with a chef’s selection of sharing plates, inspired by the Spice Route.

With an exceptional menu paired with unlimited beverages, Asia Asia is the ultimate weekend kick off, with the three-hour package starting from AED 275.

Of course, the Insta-worthy entertainment that you know and love at Asia Asia also takes centre stage at this new evening brunch. Complemented by an immersive curation of live performances, musicians and sparkler shows, the resident DJs are mixing all the hottest tracks to kick your weekend off in style.

If you’ve not been to Asia Asia Business Bay yet, this pan-Asian favourite is a visual treat. Transporting you to the ancient Spice Route through opulent interiors and hand-sourced collectible antiques, furniture, and art from around the world, if you haven’t been, this is your reason to go.

With front row seats to the live open kitchen, or a booth under the delicate pink sakura, and tranquil waterfront dining on the alfresco terrace, Asia Asia Business Bay has your Friday sorted.

The Spice Route brunch is priced at Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with unlimited house beverages, and Dhs475 with free-flowing Prosecco. There’s also a special rate for crew and teachers, priced at Dhs325.

Asia Asia, Level 2, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Fridays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs325 for crew and teachers, Dhs475 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 3388, dubai.asia-asia.com