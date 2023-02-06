Art galleries, an afternoon tea and more this week…

Looking for some fun things to do in Dubai this week? There are plenty of options including an immersive art session paired with music at TODA, a must-see African art gallery with some hard-hitting pieces and a number of delicious food deals.

Here are 8 great things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, February 6

Head to Jumeirah Emirates Towers for a new afternoon tea

Jumeirah Emirates Towers has just launched a new afternoon tea based on the iconic buildings it’s housed in. The Towers Afternoon Tea features uniquely curated sandwiches and canapes, the eight-course tea will end on a sweet note of red velvet truffles.

Daefi Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, daily from 2.30pm to 6pm. Dhs 199 per person, Dhs320 for two, Dhs350 take away. Tel: (0)4 330 0000. @jumeirahemiratestowers

Self-care means a new mani with We Nails

Looking to glam for a date night or just want to spice things up with your look? This incredibly Instagrammable nail salon is offering girls a chance to style their nails to their heart’s desire. It’s a perfect spot to get your nails game ready for the month of love.

We Nails, Trident Grand Mall, JBR, open daily 10am to 9pm, Dhs147 gel manicure, nail art from Dhs10. Tel: (0)4 452 8226 wenails.ae @wenailsdubai

Tuesday, February 7

Grab a cheeky midday lunch at Salmon Guru

The bar known for its whimsical and extraordinary cocktail experience is now offering guests to cast their nets out and get caught in a new lunch offering. For Dhs100 per person, guests can enjoy any two sharing dishes from a wide variety of items such as beef bao buns, or croquettes, as well as the choice of one main plus one dessert which you can enjoy with a glass of wine.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, daily from 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs100 for two appetisers, one main and dessert and a glass of wine. Tel: (0)52 814 9537 @salmongurudubai

Test your coordination at the newest Padel venue in JLT

Padelx has just opened its doors in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai – a unique concept hailing from Sweden. Located close to Cluster I in JLT, there are two premium courts available with prices starting from Dhs200 for an hour of healthy fun. Padelx is open daily from 6am to 11pm. Bookings can be done via the Playtomic app or on this link here. Don’t have the equipment? Don’t worry, you can rent the rackets at the venue.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)58 894 4631. @padelx_official

Wednesday, February 8

Immerse yourself in the beauty of art and music with TODA

From Monet to Kandinsky, revolutionary art is accompanied by live music by Soren Lyng Hansen, one of Dubai’s best cellists, double bassists and pianists. Immerse yourself into a cool 360 degree experience.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Wed Feb 8 from 8pm, tickets from Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 277 4044 toda.ae

Hit the bar for Dhs10 at Bar Baar

Bar Baar is offering patrons an incredible deal every Wednesday. Guests can enjoy an eight-hour happy hour where drinks are priced for a steal from as little as Dhs10. There are premium drinks to be enjoyed with a resident DJ on the decks playing hip-hop and R&B.

Bar Baar Freestyle Kitchen and Bar, Occidental Al Jaddaf, Al Jaddaf, Wed Feb 8 from 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 223 1173 @barbaardxb

Thursday, February 9

Groove and dine with Caribbean flair at Miss Lily’s

Get ready for Foreign and Yard Thursdays at Miss Lily’s where guests are welcome to enjoy a starter, a main and three drinks for only Dhs220. From 7pm every Thursday, let the Afrobeats flow through the venue while you enjoy delicious Caribbean food.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Thursdays from 7pm till late, Dhs220 per person. misslilys.com @misslilysdxb

Inject culture into your life with The Efie Gallery

In an exhibition titled The Art of Advocacy, one of our favourite African art galleries is showcasing the work of Ethiopian photographer, Aïda Muluneh. The collection will include a diverse range of works that demonstrate the artist’s ability to use art as a tool for change, with some of her works even being commissioned for the Nobel Peace Prize. Muluneh’s new venture of exploring mixed media through hand-painting acrylic onto photographs will be featured in this exhibition. Muluneh is best known for her powerful portraits of women in surreal settings, with advocacy playing an important role in her work, focusing on human rights, conflict, colonialism, and health.

The Efie Gallery, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 252 4182, efiegallery.com

Images: Social and supplied