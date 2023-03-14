What would Dubai be without brunch?

From parties to beachside brunches, the brunch options in Dubai are always evolving. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to start the weekend early, bring your family, celebrate a special occasion, or just want to mix up your brunch roster, here are 15 new brunches to spice up your March:

Thursday:

Villamoré

Jumpstart your weekend early with this Thursday night brunch. Soak in the beachside vibes alongside a seafood feast, featuring sushi, a seafood platter, pasta, and grilled fish from 7pm to 11pm. This dreamy brunch will set you back Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs489 for house beverages, Dhs150 for children under 12, and those under six going for free.

Villamoré, Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Thurs 7pm to 11pm, kempinski.com

Friday

LAO

Starting Friday, March 17, brunch-goers can make their way down to LAO from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Ease into the weekend with flavours from Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia, with dishes such as robata grill, roasted duck, summer rolls and a selection of sushi. This will cost Dhs350 for soft and Dhs450 for house.

LAO, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, East, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah. Fri 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Tel: (0)4 818 2157, linktr.aee

Mare by Bussola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mare by Bussola (@marebybussola)

Get a taste of the Italian Riviera, at one of the newest night brunches to hit the city. From 7pm to 10pm, you and your loved one will be nestled on Bussola’s luscious terrace, kicking off the weekend right. This will cost you Dhs395 for soft beverages and Dhs475 for house.

Mare by Bussola, Beach Resort & Marina, The Westin, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs475 house. Tel: (0)4 511 7319, bussoladubai.com

Saturday

Claw

If you’re looking for an all-American brunch, then Claw is your place. An array of fresh seafood, guacamole, tasty wings and more can be washed down with refreshing bubbles of house beverages. With an abundance of games to play on funky vintage arcade machines, brunchers can also try their luck on the Buckin’ Bronco. The party doesn’t stop at Claw, where you can dance your Saturday away by bopping to groovy tunes spun by the resident DJ from 12.30pm to 4pm from Dhs299.

Claw, The Hilton, Palm West Beach, Dubai, Sat from 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs299, @clawbbq

EKAI

This chic and modern venue is now hosting a Caribbean Saturday brunch, complete with a live DJ and carnival-like dancers. Dance the day away from 3pm to 7pm, and dive into harissa prawns, jerk chicken, miso seabass, and more for Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house and cocktails, or Dhs499 with sparkling. Don’t worry about trying to keep the party going after this brunch, with Ekai’s after-brunch vibes extending till 2am.

EKAI, Burj Daman Building, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 554 3392, ekaidubai.com

En Fuego

One of the wildest party brunches to land on the Palm is inspired by Rio’s legendary Mardis Gras street celebration. This Saturday brunch is primed to stuff a pinata full of samba, electric gastronomy, and wild times into your weekend. Filled with Latin American-inspired dishes and drinks, this brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, and costs Dhs350 for soft, Dhs450 for house and sparkling for Dhs550.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Plam Jumeirah, every Saturday 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450 and sparkling Dhs550. @enfuegodubai

Garden on 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garden on 8 | Restaurant | Bar (@gardenon8)

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is introducing ‘the big Saturday BBQ.’ From 1pm to 4pm, unwind and release your stresses on this gorgeous outdoor terrace to the beats of the resident DJ, alongside all your BBQ favourites, including a hog roast, beef, chicken and lamb. Packages cost Dhs299 per person.

Garden on 8, Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, @gardenon8

Jumeirah Al Qasr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vintage Brunch (@thevintagebrunch)

Explore the world’s cuisines across two venues at this glamorous brunch every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. Expect fresh lobster, grilled seafood, Asian treats, and Italian delicacies with free-flowing beverages. This fabulous brunch will set you back Dhs450 for soft, Dhs550 for house, Dhs650 for prosecco, and Dhs750 for champagne. Children between four and twelve will cost Dhs325.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, The Vintage Brunch, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 prosecco, Dhs750 champagne. Tel: (8)0 032 3232, jumeirah.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

If you’re looking for a taste of England’s pastures Green, then look no further. The Mezzanine is hosting a new Saturday brunch that celebrates all that is Britain. From 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can perch on the outdoor terrace with views of the Burj Al Arab and the shimmering water canals whilst tucking into a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for three and a half hours. Priced at Dhs245 per person, guests can expect fish and chips, sausage and mash as well as veggie options. Bliss.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 for three-course menu and three and a half hours of unlimited drinks. Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Playa

Assemble your squad and head down to Playa for a Peruvian feast every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Expect tuna ceviche, tuna tataki, salmon nigiri, short ribs, and an array of other treats. Brunch goers can choose between three packages, soft for Dhs320, house which includes fun cocktails like espresso martinis, Moscow rules, passion fruit martinis, and more for Dhs445.

Playa, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 prosecco. Tel: (8) 007 5292, playadxb.com

Tandoor Tina

Drawing on India’s diverse culture, Tandoor Tina’s brunch will be curating a gastronomical journey for all brunch goers. Every Saturday from 1pm to 6pm, guests can tuck into an array of salads, sides, and veg and non-veg specialities, whilst live music fills the air. This will cost Dhs100 for soft, Dhs150 for house, and Dhs250 for premium.

Tandoor Tina, 25 hours hotel, One Central, Trade Center St, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 6pm, Dhs100 soft, Dhs150 house, Dhs250 premium. Tel: (0)4 210 2500, tandoortina.com

Venus Beach Club and Ristorante

Grab your besties and head to Venus Beach Club next Saturday, for good food and pure vibes. Introducing their ‘Retrofino’ brunch, all brunch goers will be able to experience delicious dishes with an Italian flare such as burrata, fresh fish, risotto and more. For soft drinks this will cost Dhs390, or house packages for Dhs490, or if you want to dip into the pool as well this will cost Dhs590.

Venus Beach Club, Caesars Palace, Julius Tower, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 pool access. Tel: (0)4 556 6466, caesars.com

Wanderlust Brunch

Take a culinary journey across the globe, delving into seven live stations with plenty of tempting dishes and brilliant beverage stations. From the Italian corner to the grilled meats straight from the barbecue, you can even take a bite straight from New York with Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, ladies can join for Dhs299 per person including a huge selection of house beverages and cocktails, and men can join for Dhs349.

Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 men, Tel: (0)50 873 6703, @wanderlustbrunchdxb

Zuma

Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, all sushi fanatics are invited to indulge in Zuma’s new brunch. From Dhs595, guests can expect crispy shrimp tempura, a selection of sashimi, nigiri and maki, miso-marinated black cod, wagyu ribeye and more. This fabulously sophisticated, yet casual brunch is also on offer in Zuma’s branches in Abu Dhabi.

Zuma, DIFC, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs595, Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

Sunday

Liv Restaurant

Sundays are for good company and good food, and no one knows this better than Liv. Everyone is invited to this family-style brunch from 1pm to 4pm, where you can enjoy a lazy buffet-style brunch featuring international cuisine. Expect sushi, carvery stations, delicious deserts and more for Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house beverages, Dhs499 with bubbles.

Liv Restaurant, W Dubai, The Palm, Sun brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 bubbles. marriott.co.uk

Images: Provided and Social