Sponsored: From ladies’ night to family-friendly fun…

Nestled on the pristine lawns of Jumeirah Golf Estates lies Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar. A newer addition to the clubhouse, this upscale resto-bar brings a flair of gastronomy to a relaxed and inviting setting. Inviting sports fans, families and friends to unwind every day of the week, it’s diverse menu and daily offers ensure there’s something for everyone.

Here are all the weekly happenings at Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar.

Sports bar

Catch all the latest sports games live and direct at this gastropub. With big screens dotted around the venue and two outdoor mega screens, you won’t miss a second of all the action.

Tuesday ladies’ night

All queens are invited to unwind every Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm for a much-needed girly catch-up. Ladies can enjoy two glasses of complimentary sparkling grape or two pink gin cocktails for free.

Weekday happy hour

An after-work drink is often essential, and at the Crafty Fox, this is made easier with a happy hour which runs from Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 7pm. This includes discounts on house beverages, with drinks starting from Dhs30.

Sunday roast

Sundays wouldn’t truly be complete without a roast, and when it comes to this, Crafty Fox has got your back. Polish off the week with a delicious roast alongside one glass of house wine or pint of beer for Dhs145. Bliss.

Quiz nights

Gather your group’s best brainboxes and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights. The monthly quiz night runs from 7pm, offering exciting prizes to winners. The next upcoming quiz night will be held on Friday March 24, and is timed so that all quiz goers can still take advantage of happy hour, with drinks starting from Dhs35.

Crafty Fox Gastropub & Sports Bar, Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, 6.30am to 11.30pm daily, weekly offers. Tel: (0)4 586 7777, dubaigolf.com/craftyfox

Images: Provided