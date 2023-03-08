Magical moments, for a very special time of year…

The first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 23 this year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

When will Eid al Fitr start?

With the Holy Month typically lasting 29 to 30 days, that puts Eid celebrations on or around Friday, April 21, 2023. The reason that it cannot be calculated in advance to a precise date in the Gregorian calendar, is that the Islamic Year follows a lunar cycle, which is itself partly based on observing certain verifiable criteria in the moon’s phases.

If Friday April 21 does mark the first day of Eid, then it looks set to be a four-day weekend for those who have adopted the new UAE weekend, with public and private sector residents off for their regular weekend on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, as well as Monday April 24. Work would then resume on Tuesday April 25, which again remains to be confirmed by UAE Government.

Where can I watch Eid fireworks in Abu Dhabi 2023?

Abu Dhabi doesn’t need an excuse to launch sky-pyrotechnics into low-earth-orbit, tearing the space above into fractal rainbow ribbons. But Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important times of the year for Muslims around the world, provides an extremely good one. We’ve rounded up all the displays confirmed so far and the ones that are extremely likely to take place (all displays likely to start at 9pm unless otherwise stated).

Confirmed

Yas Bay

Following the epic display of pyrotechnical pageantry for NYE, one of Abu Dhabi’s foremost new waterfront entertainment districts will be lighting up the skies once more for Eid. There’s a full night of entertainment on the cards, and the Waterfront’s cafes, bars, and restaurants provide the perfect perch for all the sky-pyro stuff. But wait. there’s more. Yas Bay will play host to a series of special activities and entertainment experiences throughout the holiday, including grand concerts with Arab recording stars at Etihad Arena on the second day of Eid.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Ah, this grand dame of the sky disco might have a wall of tower blocks in front of it, but a) that provides plenty of awesome lofty places to view the displays from and b) those colour bursts go high, making the display visible over much of the business end of the city.

Al Ain Hazza Stadium

This free, family-friendly affair usually offers comfortable seating to catch the awe-inspiring majesty of this Garden City spectacular.

Madinat Zayed Public Park

Al Dhafra is home to some pretty cinematic landscapes, but the dunes will be given an extra neon glow this NYE with a dizzying fireworks display bursting high above the desert.

Al Marfa beach

This is the Al Dhafra area’s only developed beach, and will be the base of some stunning fireworks for this particularly family-focused time of year.

Other Eid Celebrations

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has also said that there will also be Eid concerts in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Other Eid public holiday activations will be available in Manarat Al Saadiyat (which will also be hosting its popular Ramadan Arcade pop-up during the holy Month) and Qasr Al Hosn. There’ll be traditional Al Ayyala and Al Razfa performances at Al Ain’s Palace Museum. The DCT also confirmed celebratory activities at Al Ain Oasis and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

Unconfirmed fireworks but likely

South Plaza, Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island has also been a recent hub of waterfront whizz-bang, with the canon bursts of the Holy Month giving way to the sounds of fireworks replacing echoing through the island’s canyon of towers. There are also some truly outstanding restaurants on Al Maryah Island from which to sit and enjoy the show from.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

As the name suggests, Emirates Palace does enjoy courting celebrations of Gatsby-tier exuberance. Their NYE parties were a thing of abject majesty and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this continues on to the 2023 calendar for Eid.

Saadiyat Island

Often hosted at the super sophisticated shoreline haunt of Saadiyat Beach Club, the desert island displays are typically a little more understated (being sensitive of the local wildlife) but just as elegant. We’re waiting to hear if there’ll be more of that for Eid this year.

Images: Provided