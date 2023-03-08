We have the lowdown on how to have a great week in Dubai…

This week there are some pretty incredible events to get involved in. From candle-making classes to celebrating one of Dubai’s most loved pubs; wine tasting and more, get ready for all the spectacular things to do in Dubai this week.

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, March 6

Delight in home-grown and authentic Mexican food

A home-grown hidden gem, Lila Taqueria has quickly become one of our favourite wood-fired venues that offer us the most authentic Mexican food in the city. From the in-house grinding of Mexican corn for fresh tortillas to the cosy interiors, Lila Taqueria has the look, feel, and taste of traditional wholesome food.

Lila Wood-fired Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Tue to Sun 9am to 10pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0055 560 1778, lilataqueira.com

Enjoy a lunch deal at the beautiful Cafe Isan

Need a break from your desk? This pocket-friendly three-course business lunch costs Dhs89 per person at both JLT branches. You can enjoy your lunch outdoors or indoors as you indulge in options such as satay, papaya salad, dim sum, tom yum soup, pad thai, curries, mango, sticky rice, and more. You can even sip on a glass of grape at the licensed branch for Dhs29.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B, JLT, Level 1 Armada Blue Bay Hotel, Cluster P, JLT. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89 per person. cafeisan.co

Tuesday, March 7

Check out the blu matcha pop-up

Taking over the terrace of the 25hours Hotel One Central, Blu Matcha will offer a burst of colour and incredible flavours. If you’ve never tried matcha, or are a die-hard fan – this is the place to be. Blu matcha’s funky merch will also be on sale along with their best drinks and Korean-style street food.

Blu Matcha pop up at 25hours Hotel One Central, until Thu Mar 9, 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)54 756 4278 @blu.matcha

Sing your heart out at Bla Bla Dubai

The Backroom of Bla Bla Dubai has officially been transformed into a karaoke room. Like any karaoke bar, guests can expect some spectacular ballads that will have the whole room singing in swansong. Entry will cost Dhs100 and will include two drink tokens.

The Backroom, Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Tues to Fri 8pm to 11pm, Sat 5pm to 11pm, Dhs100 entry and two drink tokens. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 blabladubai.ae

Wednesday, March 8

Challenge your artistic skills with ARTFem

This workshop will put your creativity to the test. Hosted by ARTFem at The Secret Bar, get ready for a day of candle-making, cocktails and canapes. Guided by ARTFem experts, guests will get to create their very own decorated candles. After the hard work is done, you can enjoy a spread of canapes and drinks will also be served.

The Secret Bar, Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, The Walk, from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs399 per person for the masterclass, sharting canapes and 3 soft or house drinks. Book here.

Test your wine-tasting skills at Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

Get ready for an evening of curated dishes accompanied by the perfect wine tasting. Founder of The Tasting Class, Lindsay Trivers will present guests with the perfect pairing for each of the Mediterranean cuisine, sharing with patrons what makes each dish and pairing so unique.

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Rd, Dhs350 per person. Tel: (0)4 455 6677 sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Thursday, March 9

Celebrate Thursday with La Mezcaleria

Back in the day, we used to say TGIT and La Mezcaleria is bringing that back this week. For one night only, the venue will be welcoming the energetic vibes of DJ Ollie Skyes, where the drinks will flow and the vibes, immaculate.

La Mezcaleria, The Pavillion, JBR, from 7pm to 12am, Dhs230 for ladies, Dhs280 for gents soft. Tel: (0)56 520 2020 @lamezcaleriajbr

Celebrate Phileas Fogg’s turning two

The twos will be anything but terrible at the celebration of Phileas Fogg’s birthday where guests can enjoy 50 per cent off on all food and drinks. It will be a party you won’t want to miss.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, 50 per cent off all day, foggs.xyz

Images: Supplied