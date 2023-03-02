Cleese returns bringing his signature smarts and withering wisecracks to the big stage…

Believe it or not, it’s March and if you are one of those busy bees in Dubai, you’re probably in need of some comedic relief. Well, we have just the solution for you: Go and spend an evening with funnyman John Cleese at the Dubai Opera.

That’s right, the one and only John Cleese is returning to the performing arts centre for a night of comedy on Saturday, March 18. The performance is at 8pm.

The legend will take to the stage to share with the audience hilarious and silly highlights from his life and career. It’s a silly show that is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

Tickets to see the show are already available on dubaiopera.com. It’s Dhs235 for silver tickets, Dhs315 for gold, Dhs440 for platinum and VIP is Dhs590.

The Opera Cafe opens two hours before the performance at 6pm, so head to Dubai Opera early if you want to grab a bite or a drink before the show.

Cleese made his first mark on the world as a member of the legendary Monty Python Troupe in the 1960s. He has gone on to write, produce and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 50 years and has even received an Oscar nomination for the best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

While Cleese is in Dubai, he will also be available to make special appearances and host after-dinner speaking engagements until March 23. If you’d like to find out more about hiring John Cleese for your next event or engagement in Dubai, email Marc Jones at Motivate Talent.

An Evening with the late John Cleese, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 18, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

Images: Supplied