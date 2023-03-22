Tickets are on sale now…

Razorlight fans, get ready to rock as the British indie rock band are set to return to Dubai this June.

In what will be their first tour in over a decade, original band members Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren, and Carl Dalemo will reunite and take to the stage at The Tent at Bla Bla on Friday, June 2.

Razorlight, who are best known for hits like In The Morning, America, and Golden Touch, will be touring in celebration of their latest album, ‘Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight’, which includes 11 of their finest moments, as well as two new tracks.

How can you get your hands on tickets?

Early bird tickets are available for Dhs245 (general admission) and Dhs445 (golden circle).

Regular tickets will be on sale for Dhs295 (general admission), Dhs495 (golden circle), and Dhs595 (VIP).

You can snap them up at ticketmaster.ae. Doors open at 7pm for golden circle and VIP, and 8pm for general admission.

The Brit indie rock band last performed in Dubai in 2015 for Party in the Park at Dubai Media Amphitheatre, but the band’s lineup looked slightly different. Now, the original band are ready to wow audiences once again.

Overlooking Ain Dubai, Bla Bla has over 20 bars and 3 restaurants under one roof and a brimming line up of events. Previous live acts to perform here include The Script, Calum Scott, rapper Fatman Scoop, pop singer Youngr, and R&B singer Iyaz. We can’t wait to see who else comes to entertain audiences at Bla Bla in the coming months.

The Tent at Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Friday, June 2 from 7pm. Tel:(0)4 584 4111. ticketmaster.ae

