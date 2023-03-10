From stunning suites and villas to the luxury pool and beach club, here’s our guide to planet Erth…

For long-time Abu Dhabi residents, the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel is legendary, both as a key landmark, and as one of the oldest surviving family-friendly destinations in the capital. In 2021, a new chapter began and the club was renovated and rebranded. While its values and ethos as a beloved family attraction remain, there’s now even more to see and do. Here’s everything you need to know about Erth Abu Dhabi…

THE HOTEL ROOMS AND SUITES ARE MINIMALIST MAGIC

Erth Abu Dhabi’s elegant yet understated accommodation features 237 rooms, 42 suites and 13 villas each incorporating locally sourced natural materials and embracing muted sand tones. The one-bedroom villas in particular are fantastic with a spacious layout and private beach access right from your door. A deluxe king room starts at Dhs1,151, while a one-bedroom villa costs Dhs4,632 per night.

AL RIMAL RESTAURANT LEANS TOWARDS EMIRATI CUISINE

Staying true to its Emirati heritage, Al Rimal – meaning sands – serves a carefully curated menu inspired by Emirati cuisine. Its distinct buffet zones and live show kitchens offer various delicacies, including Arabic bread, mezze and traditional desserts. Elsewhere at Erth you’ll find Ramsa whipping up authentic street food from around the world, a Neapolitan pizzeria brilliantly named Beetza, and Asrah, the new beach club’s poolside restaurant. Still to come: a retro souk, a beachside restaurant, and a grab ‘n’ go outlet.

THE THEATRE STAGES PLAYS, PANTOS AND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

We’ve been fans of Theatre by Erth ever since they staged a fantastic Motown night back in May 2022. The enormous 631-seater auditorium has become one of the key destinations for family-friendly shows, including festive pantomimes, edutainment, and retro tribute bands. Keep an eye on theatrebyerth.com for upcoming shows.

THE FITNESS FACILITIES ARE MEGA

The exceptional Etizan Fitness comprises a 3,500 sqm gym with both mixed and female-only areas housing next-generation TechnoGym equipment. You’ll also find an eight-lane, indoor, Olympic-sized pool, a range of artificial and natural, outdoor pitches from five-a-side to a FIFA-certified 11-a-side pitch. (Referee services, as well as boot and ball rental are also available). There are dedicated spaces for everything from gymnastics to squash, padel tennis, regular tennis, spinning, bowling, track and field, volleyball, basketball, and Jiu Jitsu. After training, members can book in for a sports massage, or simply head to the steam room or jacuzzi. Memberships start at Dhs2,999 for four months. Check out etizan.ae for more.

NOW OPEN!

THE NEW AL WARYAH POOL & BEACH WILL BECOME THIS YEAR’S SUMMER HOTSPOT

Set to rival other family-friendly beach clubs in the capital, Al Waryah Pool & Beach features a stunning 350m-long stretch of pristine private beach complete with plush cabanas, plus a range of water sports from kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding to jet skiing. Al Waryah Pool & Beach also offers restorative beach yoga sessions, therapeutic massages in a cabana on the beach, and an array of wholesome food and drink options courtesy of Asrah. Away from the beach, you’ll find a collection of swimming pools, including one dedicated to children. Day guests are welcome daily between 10am and 6pm, with passes starting from Dhs199 (including Dhs100 F&B credit). Look out for ladies’ day deals and other weekly events coming soon.

Erth Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque). Tel: 800 3784. @erth.uae

TIMELINE: FROM ARMED OFFICERS CLUB TO ERTH ABU DHABI

1983

The late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates, envisioned the creation of a dedicated recreational space for officers of the UAE Armed Forces.

1997

The Armed Forces Officers Club was inaugurated on 1 December 1997 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It was used exclusively by members of the UAE Armed Forces and their families.

2003

The Officer’s Club opened its doors to the public with the establishment of the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel.

2021

The Armed Forces Officers Club rebranded to Erth Abu Dhabi encompassing a flagship resort, renovated restaurants and state-of-the-art recreational facility.

2023

Erth Abu Dhabi launched Al Waryah Pool & Beach inviting guests to enjoy the 350m-long stretch of pristine private beach and its two new swimming pools.

