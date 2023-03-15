The fun belly-aching laughter festival is back…

We’ve got art festivals, music festivals, food festivals, dance festivals, and even camel beauty festivals. But none get our funny bone tickled quite like the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event returns to Dubai for its third edition this year for 10 side-splitting days from Friday, May 12 to 21, 2023 and it is going to be bigger and better than before.

The main gigs will take place across a number of popular venues in Dubai including Dubai Opera, The Theatre Mall of the Emirates, and more.

So, who’s heading over to tickle your funny bone? Here’s the line-up so far…

Zakir Khan

When: Sunday, May 14

Zakir Khan is one of the leading stars of India’s new generation of stand-up comedians and YouTubers. He’s so good, he won Comedy Central’s contest of ‘India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian’. He even is the co-host of a comedy news channel – so you just know the man is going to be super witty.

Dara Ó Briain

When: Monday, May 15

Irish comedian, Dara O Brian is back on tour and he is making a pit stop in Dubai for the Dubai Comedy Festival. He will be performing at Dubai Opera where audience members can expect a mix of stories, one-liners, and more. Those sitting in the front row, beware – as he does mess with his audience.

Jimmy Carr

When: Tuesday, May 16

British comedian, Jimmy Carr recently left people with aching tummies when he performed in Abu Dhabi back in January 2023. Seems like he can’t get enough of the UAE either as the funnyman is returning to Dubai for the comedy festival. The man is terribly funny and his terrible stories will resonate with audience members. If you’re a fan of some great British satire, you’ll want to sit in on this show.

My Therapist Ghosted Me

When: Wednesday, May 17

Sound familiar? Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, the duo behind the award-winning podcast are inviting the audience to listen in on their candid and hilarious conversations. It usually has to do with exploring the depths of each other’s unique ‘issues’. Together, the duo provide unqualified but upfront and honest advice on the problems that their therapists couldn’t handle.

Besides international talent, the comedy festival is also a platform where local and regional talent can show off their laughter-inducing skills.

The rest of the line-up will be announced soon. You can stay up to date on @dubaicomedyfest

Dubai Comedy Festival, various venues throughout Dubai, May 12 to 21, ticket prices to be announced soon. dubaicomedyfest.ae | @dubaicomedyfest

Images: Supplied and Getty Images