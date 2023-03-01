Bespoke suits pending…

One of Dubai’s most loved and leading tailoring destinations is finally expanding into the capital. That’s right, Suited & Booted will be launching in Abu Dhabi this March. The homegrown brand was first launched in Dubai in 2017 when founders Calvin Smith and Ryan Smith saw the opportunity to create something new in the UAE tailoring scene.

The new branch will be located in the iconic W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. The bespoke tailoring brand promises to bring the same expert craftsmanship and impeccable service that it is renowned for to Abu Dhabi.

Patrons can expect the same dedication that the team has put into its Dubai brand to create exceptional sartorial garments of the highest quality. Items are crafted from Italian and British materials and cover everything from bespoke suits to shirts, all tailored to each client’s exact measurements and specifications for the perfect fit.

The store will also keep stock of brand-new ready-to-wear collections. These collections will include more casual attire such as swim trunks, polo shirts and even sunglasses. This hopes to provide Abu Dhabi residents and visitors with a one-stop shopping destination that will take their style from the beach to the boardroom.

Suited & Booted, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, opening March 2023. @suitedbooteddubai

