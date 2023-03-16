Sponsored: Exceptional iftars and spa experiences await…

The month of Ramadan is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for iftars that combine authentic hospitality with fine flavours, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai has a duo of iftar experiences to check out.

Rang Mahal

Gather your loved ones and embrace a royal Ramadan in the vibrant setting of Rang Mahal. Whether you’re after a delightful indoor dinner or a breezy al fresco setting to break your fast, Rang Mahal has got you covered. The iftar spread at the award-winning venue will showcase the Indian flavours that the restaurant is renowned for. Sharing-style menus offer both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes such as Murgh Dum Biryani, Subz Rezala, and Hyderabadi Khatti Dal as well as a selection of hot and cold Mezze. Both menus promise a journey through India that will have iconic rich flavours that we know and love in Indian cuisine at their heart.

From sunset to closing, Dhs225 per person for both veg and non-veg menus.

Kitchen6

Popular for its diverse and high-quality dining experience, Kitchen6 is gearing up to offer an unparalleled experience this Ramadan. Guests can indulge in six live cooking stations with cuisines from around the world including, Middle Eastern dishes, mixed-grill, shish tawook as well as a selection of hot and cold mezze. For dessert, quintessential favourites such as Umm Ali, kunafa and baklawa are guaranteed to make a feature. Iftar at Kitchen6 is set to be an affair of bold flavours, aromatic spices and authentic cooking techniques.

From Sunset to closing, Dhs215 per person.

Spa offers at Saray Spa

Pamper yourself with incredible Ramadan specials at Saray Spa, guests can enjoy 30 per cent off on 30-minute body scrubs and 60-minute massages, as well as 30 per cent off on Hammam treatments. Guests can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on facials.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 414 3000 marriott.com