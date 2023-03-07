You can now fly direct…

Earlier this year, the Dubai-based carrier flyDubai resumed flights to AlUla with a twice-weekly service. Now, travellers can fly directly from Dubai to four other destinations in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM, Al Qaisumah, Jizan and Narjan.

The flydubai flights to NEOM will commence on Thursday, March 16, while flights to Najarn, Al Qaisumah and Jizan will commence on March 18, 21 and April 26 respectively.

The growing network is served by a fleet of 76 aircraft. The flights to NEOM and Al Qaisumah will happen twice per week, followed by Najarn fights taking place three times per week and Jizan four times per week. The flight from Dubai to NEOM will take approximately three and a half hours and will cost as little as Dhs1,605 return.

Flights will depart from Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. Travellers can now book their tickets here and view the full timetable here.

Flydubai operates flights to more than 114 destinations, 75 of which previously did not have direct air links to Dubai.

About NEOM

If you somehow are unaware of the mega project taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, NEOM is set to be a collection of must-visit tourist destinations.

Here are two of the mega projects that we are excited about within NEOM.

Sindalah Island

An environmentally-responsible escape, @NEOMSindalah will be the very first NEOM region brought to life. A stunning luxury island destination that will host year-round events and experiences. Are you ready?#Sindalah #NEOM pic.twitter.com/4x2a1oXKyK — NEOM (@NEOM) December 5, 2022

Sindalah will be home to three stunning and luxurious hotels, equipped with 413 rooms, including 88 villas and 333 serviced apartments. The island will combine fine-dining with top-tier hospitality and especially curated events.

Additionally, it’s also set to be a fascinating destination for the global yachting community. Home to an 86-berth marina and 75 additional offshore buoys for superyachts, NEOM Sindalah is spread across 840,000 square metres.

Trojena

Wake up to breathtaking views of nature, unleash your adventurous side on the ski slopes, wind down at the world-class wellness spa and gaze at the stars and galaxies in all their glory. It’s the land of the future and it’s coming to NEOM.🏔#TROJENA #NEOM pic.twitter.com/Y6bnkeVYde — NEOM (@NEOM) March 3, 2022

Described as a destination that will ‘redefine mountain tourism’, the new spot will be divided into six districts: Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun, all of which will offer a diverse array of activities and experiences. A year-round ski village will offer Apres vibes in the Saudi mountains, complete with a wide range of restaurants and shops, while hotel highlights include ‘The Bow’ – an ultra-luxury architectural masterpiece; and the Vault, a vertical village within the mountains overlooking a stunning man-made freshwater lake. Confirmed hotels at the destination include a 25hours Hotel and a Chedi property. It’s due for completion in 2026.

