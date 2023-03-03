Sponsored: Expect authentic Greek flavours with luxurious island resort vibes…

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and head over to Kyma Beach, a Mediterranean-inspired oasis located at Palm West Beach. Created through a strategic partnership between The St. Regis Dubai and Rikas Hospitality Group, Kyma Beach offers an unparalleled concept that combines authentic Greek flavours with luxurious island-resort vibes.

As soon as you step into Kyma Beach, you’ll be transported to the Greek islands, thanks to its unique architecture heavily influenced by Greek culture, and lush vegetation that provides a serene and relaxing atmosphere. The centrepiece of the venue is an inviting infinity pool, surrounded by plush sun loungers that are shaded by macrame parasols, perfect for lounging and soaking up the sun.

The restaurant at Kyma Beach offers a delectable menu, created by Gilles Bosquet, the corporate chef at Rikas Hospitality Group, which features outstanding specialties ranging from cheese saganaki, feta loukoums, moussaka, and biftekia, to a variety of well-known Greek classics like taramosalata, tyrokafteri, and truffled sea bream.

Experience the richness and distinctive culture of Greece with Kyma Beach’s contemporary Bouzouki player, who performs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm to 10pm. Don’t miss out on the amazing fire performance that takes place every Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm to 9pm, which will add an extra element of excitement to your visit. And, to keep the party going all day long, Kyma Beach’s resident DJ will be spinning tunes that will keep you on your feet.

Kyma Beach is the perfect destination for a day of relaxation, good food, and entertainment. The pool is open daily from 10am to sunset, and the restaurant is open from 12pm to 1am, so whether you’re looking to spend the whole day or just a few hours, Kyma Beach is ready to provide an unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, daily, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. kymabeach.ae