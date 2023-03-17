On March 16, 2023, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together more than 1,000 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2023. It’s a pretty big deal (even if we say so ourselves), widely recognised as the region’s most important leisure and entertainment awards. On the night we handed out a whopping 88 awards – the main winners and not one, but two highly commended winners to honour the most elite places to dine, and have fun. Check out the photos of the highly commended winners below.
