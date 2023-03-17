On March 16, 2023, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together more than 1,000 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2023. It’s a pretty big deal (even if we say so ourselves), widely recognised as the region’s most important leisure and entertainment awards. On the night we handed out a whopping 88 awards – the main winners and not one, but two highly commended winners to honour the most elite places to dine, and have fun. Check out the photos of the highly commended winners below. 

Favourite Sporting Event Highly Commended | Emirates Dubai Sevens
Favourite Sporting Event Highly Commended | Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Favourite Asian Restaurant Highly Commended | Maiden Shanghai
Favourite Asian Restaurant Highly Commended | Asia Asia
Favourite Cafe Highly Commended | Jones the Grocer Emirates Golf Club
Favourite Cafe Highly Commended | Apricot Cafe
Favourite Staycation Highly Commended | Longbeach Campground
Favourite Staycation Highly Commended | Atlantis The Palm
Favourite Brasserie Highly Commended | The Bay
Favourite Brasserie Highly Commended | Couqley
Favourite Dessert Highly Commended | Hampstead Bakery
Favourite Dessert Highly Commended | Cold Stone Creamery Dubai Hills Mall
Favourite Lifestyle App Highly Commended | AskWho
Favourite Lifestyle App Highly Commended: The Entertainer
Favourite Pub Grub Highly Commended | Buffalo Wings and Rings
Favourite Pub Grub Highly Commended | Biggles
Favourite Healthy Restaurant Highly Commended | Planet Terra
Favourite Healthy Restaurant Highly Commended | Bakers Kitchen
Favourite Pizza Highly Commended | Motorino
Favourite Pizza Highly Commended | The Nice Guy
Favourite Business Lunch Highly Commended | Amazonico
Favourite Daycation Highly Commended | JA The Resort
Favourite Daycation Highly Commended | Nikki Beach Dubai
Favourite Concert Show or Festival Highly Commended | Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena
Favourite Concert Show or Festival Highly Commended | 50 Cent in Concert at Coca-Cola Arena
Favourite Burger Highly Commended | Mr Brisket
Favourite Burger Highly Commended | Jailbird
Favourite Bar Highly Commended | McGettigans JLT
Favourite Bar Highly Commended | Lock, Stock and Barrel JBR
Favourite Attraction Highly Commended | Topgolf Dubai
Favourite Attraction Highly Commended | TEPfactor
Favourite Alfresco Restaurant Highly Commended | Koko Bay
Favourite Alfresco Restaurant Highly | Surf Club
Favourite Afternoon Tea Highly Commended | Lobby Lounge, The Ritz Carlton, Dubai
Favourite Afternoon Tea Highly Commended | Armani Lounge, Armani Hotel Dubai
Favourite Steakhouse Highly Commended | CMP
Favourite Steakhouse Highly Commended | Bull & Bear. Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Favourite Indian Restaurant Highly Commended | The Crossing
Favourite Indian Restaurant Highly Commended | Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis
Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant Highly Commended | Samakje
Favourite French Restaurant Highly Commended | French Riviera, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Favourite French Restaurant Highly Commended | La Cantine Du Faubourg
Favourite Italian Restaurant Highly Commended | Ristorante Loren
Favourite Italian Restaurant Highly Commended | Chic Nonna
Favourite Seafood Restaurant Highly Commended | Alici
Favourite Brunch Highly Commended | Crescendo, Anantara The Palm
Favourite Brunch Highly Commended | CE LA VI
Favourite Japanese Restaurant Highly Commended | Clap
Favourite Japanese Restaurant Highly Commended | Amelia Dubai
Favourite Mediterranean Restaurant Highly Commended | Opa Dubai
Favourite Latin American Restaurant Highly Commended | Fusion Ceviche
