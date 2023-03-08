The comedian is set to return to Dubai in April…

Huge news for comedy fans, as the brilliant Jack Whitehall is slated to perform at Coca-Cola Arena for the first time on Saturday April 15. Produced by GME Events, Jack will bring his well-loved stand-up set back to Dubai. He was last here in January 2021 as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.

Whitehall rose to global prominence on his beloved Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. He’s also been the host for the Brit Awards, the Royal Variety Performance and been the highly-praised guest presenter for The Graham Norton Show. Adding another feather to his cap, he’s also cut his teeth acting in The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Bounty Hunters, Good Omens, and Jungle Cruise starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jack Whitehall, Coca-Cola Arena, Saturday April 15, 7.30pm, Dhs245. platinumlist.net